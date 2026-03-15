Bruce Pearl Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Dusty May’s Michigan Before Selection Sunday

While most analysts debated offensive firepower ahead of Selection Sunday, Bruce Pearl cut through the noise to identify the one overlooked defensive trait that sets Dusty May’s Michigan apart.

Everyone who knows Bruce Pearl knows quite well that the man has no filter, and he calls a spade a spade. Joining the CBS Sports panel, Pearl brought his analytic eye to dissect the Wolverines apart from the rest, shedding light on the part that often goes unnoticed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

“Michigan is really the only team [in the Big Ten] that controls its destiny with that defense. The other teams are some of the more elite teams, and are better on the offensive end,” said Pearl candidly on how Michigan is able to find a way to win.

Pearl’s analysis stems from the fact that Dusty May has been able to make the Wolverines one of the strongest teams in the division when it comes to protecting the rim. The Wolverines, with their 68.9 points allowed statistic, are one of the meanest in the conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposing offenses are consistently stifled by Michigan’s defense, struggling to find any rhythm. They get limited open looks and are forced into low shooting percentages. Big, tall players like Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg make it a difficult affair for anybody hoping to make an onslaught at their hoop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines have an overall field goal defense of 37.8 and a per-game defense of 24.1, ranking in the second spot. The same with their defensive rebounds, where they are ranked fourth with a 27.5 rebounds per game statistic.

Unlike Purdue or Illinois, which are the aggressive teams Michigan is known for, sustainability is the focus, with Michigan looking to protect rather than go on the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Selection Sunday approaching now, it will get more intriguing to see how this defensive team devises its game plan when the road gets tougher. And Bruce Pearl will surely have his eyes set on the Michigan team, too, monitoring their every move.

While Pearl’s on-air analysis provides sharp insights into teams like Michigan, his own off-court situation is drawing scrutiny as Selection Sunday approaches, creating a complex dynamic for the broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce Pearl Still on Auburn’s Payroll While Working With CBS

Despite stepping down from the role of the head coach at Auburn, Bruce Pearl is still getting handsomely paid by the university. Bruce was reportedly paid a sum of $12,500 on Feb. 27, according to Auburn University’s online payroll database.

Now here’s the catch. Auburn, which is clearly on the bubble, will obviously be a topic of discussion in their Selection Sunday segment, and that is what is being looked at as a conflict of interest because, as an analyst, you are expected to be neutral and unbiased, sharing your objective on the matter. So will Pearl be able to uphold that when that situation comes?

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce has been a vocal supporter of his Auburn team so far, more so now that his son has taken over the responsibility of the program. Bruce even made headlines when his comment about the Miami Redhawks went viral.

“If we’re selecting the 68 best teams, then Miami (Ohio) is going to have to win their tournament to qualify as a champion. Because as an at-large, they are not one of the best teams in the country,” Pearl had said.

Obviously, that comment was not well received by Miami’s Athletic Director, David Sayler, who was deeply offended. Miami has had an exceptional season so far in the AC, and with a 31-1 record, completely writing them off felt a bit underhanded to the Director.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Pearl did change his stance on the matter later on, and that might have buried the hatchet. As far as Auburn is concerned, their name being called on Selection Sunday is relatively low, but the Tigers will still likely be a topic, and that is what fans are hoping to see on how Pearl drives the conversation when the inevitable happens.