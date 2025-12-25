Bryce Hopkins Responds to Rick Pitino’s Demands Amid Rising Expectations at St. John’s

After St. John’s win over DePaul last Tuesday, head coach Rick Pitino demanded a personality change from his forward, Bryce Hopkins, who ended the game with six points and failed to record a single rebound. That marked his worst performance of the season. However, just seven days later, Hopkins used the court to deliver his response.

Against Harvard on Tuesday night, the 6-foot-7 forward put on one of his most complete performances of the season, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds, and four assists in an 85–59 win. But more importantly, his edge was back. Hopkins was confident with the ball, engaged defensively, and consistently involved in the game’s flow.

“I think I did okay tonight,” Hopkins said in a post-game interview. “Obviously, there’s always room for improvement, but I think I was just more focused on what coach was telling me to do and come out with effort, not focused on scoring as much, focus on the defensive end more, and that’s going to lead to my offense.”

And that focus was exactly what Rick Pitino said had been missing.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: CBS Sports Classic-St. John at Kentucky Dec 20, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA St. John Red Storm forward Bryce Hopkins 23 shoots against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at State Farm Arena. Atlanta State Farm Arena Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20251220_bdd_ad1_057

“Bryce can be a Top 10 player in the country if he changes his personality, if he becomes an alpha dog,” Pitino said after the DePaul game. “If he wants to become a Top 10, Top 15 player, he totally has to do a makeover of his personality.”

But while some players might shrink under that kind of public challenge, Hopkins owned it.

“I came here to be pushed, so whatever that is, I know (Rick Pitino has) seen great players, he’s coached great players, and he knows what it takes to be a great player, so whatever he expects from me, I’m going to do it, and I’m going to do it to the best of my abilities. If that means changing my personality, I’m going to do it. I’m bought into the team,” Bryce Hopkins added.

During the decisive first-half run of the Red Storm’s latest game, Hopkins scored seven points, which helped fuel a stretch in which the Red Storm men closed the half on a 22–4 surge. He facilitated offense, moved with purpose, and stayed active even when the ball wasn’t in his hands.

Now, with conference play approaching and expectations rising around St. John’s, the margin for quiet nights is shrinking. And coach Rick Pitino doesn’t need Hopkins to be perfect, but to be present, physical, and assertive, something which is not a big ask from a senior player on the team.

What’s next for Rick Pitino and the Red Storm?

With the win against the Crimson under their belt, the St. John’s Red Storm sit at 8-4. The four losses they have faced so far came against the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones, the Auburn Tigers, and the Kentucky Wildcats, which kicked them out of the Top-25 in the league. But that’s the least of the coach’s worries. For him, the only goal is to improve every day.

“One thing about us is we don’t panic, we don’t pay attention to any nonsense about where we are,” RickPitino said. “We’re just trying to get better each day. We know come March, we think we’ll be a good basketball team. We still have a long way to go; we have a lot of growth to make.”

Pitino was especially encouraged by Bryce Hopkins’ performance against Harvard, noting the forward’s ability to adjust after a long injury layoff.

“Bryce is highly, highly intelligent,” Pitino added. “I really think when you come off any injury, and you’re not used to playing a game, it just takes a little time to get back in the action, even though he was practicing a little bit at Providence. He’ll get it. I don’t doubt for one minute he’ll get it.”

However, for now, the Red Storm men have a week to rest and be with their families, thanks to the holidays. But as soon as Christmas is over, they will be back on the court to play against the Georgetown Hoyas, their first Big East conference game of the season on New Year’s Eve. Following that, they will lock horns with:

The Providence Friars on January 3rd.

The Butler Bulldogs on January 6th.

The Creighton Bluejays on January 10th.

With the schedule ramping up, all eyes will be on Bryce Hopkins to see if the Red Storm forward can reach his full potential of becoming the “alpha dog” on the court.