“By My Side at the Hospital”: Coach K’s Gesture Stays With Former NBA Star After Career-Ending Crash

In the sterile quiet of a hospital room, far from the roar of Cameron Indoor, Mike Krzyzewski delivered one of his most profound coaching lessons—one that had nothing to do with basketball. We’ve heard countless stories about him and how he maintained a relationship with his athletes, not dictated by performance but by a tone of trust, truth, and belief. Now, a former NBA player has revealed how Krzyzewski helped him navigate a career-ending injury that stuck with him ever since.

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Speaking at the Show Me Something With Sophie Cunningham and West Wilson, former Chicago Bulls player and current analyst Jay Williams, who played under Krzyzewski during his time at the Blue Devils, revealed that the latter stayed with him beside his hospital bed after he faced a career-ending injury in 2003.

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“[He] was by my side at the hospital like literally 2 days after I got hurt,” Williams said. “Amazing. and just prayed with me and just told me next play. Yep. That was always his thing. Like if I had three turnovers in a game like Jay, next play.”

“If I made four shots, Jay, next play. I say something stupid on TV was a mistake cuz you’re on TV for seven hours a day. Next play. You make a mistake in a relationship. All these things, right? And for me in that moment when you want to wallow in your own pity, think about the next play.”

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Williams’ unfortunate incident occurred back in 2003 while he was riding a motorcycle without a helmet or a license. The crash culminated in a fractured pelvis and a dislocated knee that prevented him from returning to basketball ever again. It was a tragic ending to Williams’ career that began with Duke and Coach K, where he won the 2001 NCAA Championship before moving to the NBA as the second overall pick in the 2002 draft.

Even in this moment, it was Krzyzewski’s advice that helped him to get through this all. For the veteran Duke coach, life wasn’t about just a specific moment, mishap, or even an unheard mic rant- it’s always about moving forward in life and planning that next move. This is what motivated Williams and has helped him even in the current spectrum of his broadcasting career.

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But this gesture doesn’t mean Williams was a bit extra special to him, because all his athletes, and even the fans, carried that same weight for him. And subsequently, he wanted to build the same relationship with all of them- one that’s driven by emotion. In an interview a few years back, Coach K highlighted the happiness of connecting with such young athletes over the years.

“I’ve had the honor of trying to develop a relationship with a young man at 17 or 18,” Krzyzewski said. “And that individual relationship, while you’re developing a relationship with a group of 18- to 22-year-olds. A relationship is based on a full spectrum of emotion. It’s not always, like, happy. It’s not always gratifying. Sometimes it’s very deep and hard.”

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Meanwhile, Williams and coach Krzyzewski’s relationship isn’t just bound to tragic moments. The duo has had its share of elation in a relationship that dates back to Duke and continues even now, with occasional collaborations in the broadcasting room.

Jay Williams Recounts a Sarcastic Memory of Coach K From His Duke Days

For most, Krzyzewski has always been a straightforward, no-nonsense coach. In some instances, his passion even spilled onto the sidelines, where he has at times lashed out at his players or officials. But even in these fiery moments, the veteran Coach K has broken character. In his conversation on the Sophie Cunningham podcasts, Williams recalled a similar moment back in 2001.

“We won in Minneapolis, and obviously, winning a National Championship is just crazy in general. We all got on the team bus, and Coach K, every time you see him, he’s like military. And watching him on the bus in Minneapolis, dance. He let his shoulders start flowing,” Williams said. “That was a great moment.”

Of course, dancing isn’t something anybody would associate with Coach K at first glance. But winning National Championships does deserve such iconic celebrations within the team. Furthermore, the moment of the title also carried immense weight, as the final win came against a resilient Arizona Wildcats team that had been consistently strong, with a 28-7 record in the season.

All in all, it was also Duke’s first national title in nearly 9 years, after winning two back-to-back titles in 1991 and 1992. And the passion of his team’s win might have just washed over him at the moment.

Even in the current scenario, there are very few individuals as passionate about the Duke program as Coach K, who celebrates the team’s wins as if they were his own and echoes the same in defeats. For instance, after Duke’s Sweet 16 defeat to UConn, Krzyzewski couldn’t sleep at night and considering this passion for the team, dancing seemed to be just a mere formality 25 years ago when he was at the peak of his powers as the Blue Devils head coach.