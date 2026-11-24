BYU looked headed for its toughest test of the young season Monday when it entered halftime trailing Washington by 15 points in its opening game at the Southwest Maui Invitational. Without leading scorer Rob Wright III available, the Cougars needed someone else to spark a comeback. That player turned out to be Collin Chandler.

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Chandler scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half, helping BYU erase a double-digit deficit and continue its unbeaten start to the season. Wright’s absence due to muscle tightness meant BYU was without one of its most productive players.

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The sophomore had averaged 24.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals during the Cougars’ 4-0 start, making his availability one of the major storylines entering the tournament.

The Cougars eventually defeated Washington 83-77, but not before facing significant adversity. BYU (6-0) trailed by 15 points before beginning its rally with a free throw from Bruce Branch III.

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Jaxon Kohler followed with an inside basket, and an 11-4 run was eventually capped by Chandler’s two free throws that gave BYU a 77-69 lead. The 15-point deficit was fully erased as BYU stormed back in the second half and secured the 83-77 victory.

Chandler shot 6-for-12 from the field, 3-for-6 from three-point range and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line. Kohler added 15 points, while Tyler Betsey finished with 13.

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On the other side, Ryan Beasley scored 20 points for Washington and Lathan Sommerville contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. After the game, Chandler pointed to defensive adjustments as the key to the comeback.

“I think we did a poor job (defending) at the beginning of the game. I think that gave (Washington) confidence, momentum at the beginning. It took us a bit to fight back and impose our will defensively in traps and turning them over. I think that started in the first half, but bled into the second half.”

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Despite the win, Wright’s status remains one of BYU’s biggest concerns heading into the semifinal round. The Cougars are expected to face Ole Miss next, but there is still no firm timeline for Wright’s return.

“We’ll see. It’s really day-to-day, trying to be aggressive with the rehab, see how he does and how he responds to it,” BYU coach Kevin Young said.

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Winning without Wright gave BYU an unexpected boost early in the Maui Invitational and showcased the team’s depth. At the same time, his day-to-day status remains a major storyline as the Cougars pursue a tournament title and continue building momentum for the rest of the season.