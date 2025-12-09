BYU vs Clemson: Injury Report, How to Watch, Predictions & More

The Clemson Tigers are trying to avoid their first losing streak of the 2025-26 season after a tough six-point loss to Alabama. Now they face an even bigger challenge. A showdown with No. 10 BYU in the 31st annual Jimmy V Classic. With another top-ten opponent standing in their way, can Clemson rise to the moment and take down the Cougars?

How to watch BYU vs. Clemson?



Tip: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Madison Square Garden, New York City TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: espn.com/live

BYU vs. Clemson: Injury Report

D. Baker, N. Pickens, and B. Kozlowski are expected to be out for the long term.

There are no injuries reported for Clemson.

BYU vs. Clemson: Projected Lineups



BYU AJ Dybantsa | Keba Keita | Kennard Davis Jr. | Richie Saunders | Robert Wright III

Clemson Carter Welling | Jake Wahlin | RJ Godfrey | Jestin Porter | Dillon Hunter

BYU vs. Clemson: Preview and Prediction

The Clemson Tigers were picked to finish 7th in the preseason ACC Poll. So far, they have a good neutral-court win over Georgia. Even against Alabama, Clemson had a lead in the final three minutes, but then Alabama pulled away and won by 6. But the upcoming way won’t be easy.

That’s because Clemson, in many ways, is the opposite of BYU. While the Tigers are very balanced and go deep into their bench, the Cougars rely more on their big three for scoring. Clemson’s top nine players average nearly 16-25 minutes and 6-12 points per game.

Offensively, Clemson doesn’t turn the ball over. They’re not afraid to shoot the three, but so far they’ve shot 32.8%. They run their sets well and have multiple bigs they play. Defensively, they don’t force many turnovers but are sound on that end of the floor. They’re physical on defense and rank in the top 25 nationally in three-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 28% this season.

But BYU is no less. They’ve done an excellent job of taking care of the ball on offense this season. They are averaging 9.5 turnovers per game, which is the second-fewest in the Big 12.

As often happens in these early games between tournament contenders, whoever earns extra possessions wins. So rebounds or turning the opponent over will be key. According to ESPN, the Cougars have a 61.4% chance of winning the game. What do you think? Who will grab the win?