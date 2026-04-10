Caitlin Clark Drops Two-Word Message As Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Announces Butler Exit

The time to move on has finally come for Connor McCaffery. After two seasons of guiding the Butler Bulldogs from the sidelines, the young assistant coach has decided to take the next step in his career. And that update has quickly caught Caitlin Clark’s attention.

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McCaffery officially announced his departure from the Bulldogs program through Instagram, where he shared a series of moments from the sidelines and reflected on his time there by writing, “End of an era! Forever grateful to Coach Matta for the opportunity that he gave me. Learned a lot and worked with great people 🙏🏼 excited for what’s next!,” in the caption.

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And he did not reveal what lies ahead; it was Caitlin Clark’s reaction that quickly went viral.

“Fun times 💙,” Clark wrote in the comments section to reflect on a phase that clearly meant something to both of them.

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Stepping into his first full-time coaching role after a brief stint with the Indiana Pacers, McCaffery joined Butler ahead of the 2024–25 season.

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With the Pacers, he served as a Basketball Development Coordinator. In that role, he was responsible for running the scout team, assisting with video operations and scouting reports, and also taking part in on-court workouts with the active roster. This gave him hands-on experience in both preparation and player development at the NBA level.

That professional foundation translated into his move to Butler, where he took on expanded responsibilities within the college game, working under head coach Thad Matta as an assistant coach and applying the same development-focused approach at the collegiate level.

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During his time on staff, the Bulldogs went 15–20 in the 2024–25 season. But in the second season, i.e., the 2025-26 season, they went on to improve slightly to 16–16. While Butler remained a middle-of-the-pack team in the Big East and didn’t make the NCAA Tournament, the stint still provided McCaffery with valuable experience at the college level.

Before starting his career in the coaching field, Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend spent six seasons playing at the University of Iowa, where he appeared in 166 games and built a reputation as a steady presence on the court. After all, basketball runs deep in his family, with his father Fran McCaffery leading Iowa’s men’s program and his brothers also closely tied to the game.

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But now, as his chapter at Butler comes to an end, McCaffery is ready for whatever comes next.

Inside Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery’s Relationship

Clark and McCaffery began dating in April 2023 during their time at the University of Iowa, but their connection quickly stood out for how openly supportive they were of each other.

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As Clark’s rise turned historic, McCaffery was always amongst her biggest supporters, whether it was by celebrating her record-breaking scoring run or backing her during the biggest moments of her college career. And in return, Clark mirrored that same energy.

Imago Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for a photo with Connor McCaffery after a NCAA Big Ten Conference women’s basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

From celebrating birthdays with personal tributes to publicly celebrating his move into coaching at Butler, she has remained just as present through his journey. Even when their careers moved in different directions, the bond between them has never been stronger.

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When Caitlin Clark made the jump to the WNBA with the Indiana Fever, her career took her to Indianapolis. So in order to stay close to his girlfriend, McCaffery got both his coaching roles in the same city, which allowed him to remain a consistent presence in her life.

As McCaffery heads towards another transition in a journey, the one constant through it all is the steady support system he shares with Caitlin Clark, which continues to grow alongside their careers.

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And as both continue to navigate what comes next, that connection remains firmly in place.