Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin Step In With Support After Taylor McCabe’s Season-Ending Injury

The joy inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena didn’t last for long this Sunday. In a highly-anticipated matchup between the No. 10-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes, senior guard Taylor McCabe’s season and her career have come to an end after an MRI confirmed a torn ACL in her left knee. But just when she was beginning to process the abrupt close to her Hawkeye career, two former Iowa players made sure she wasn’t doing it alone.

In the wake of the news, McCabe took to Instagram to share two photos that represented her journey in the sport. In the post, she shared pictures from both the present and from her childhood, indicating her lifelong journey in basketball.

The post quickly drew attention across the Iowa basketball community. And among the many messages of encouragement were Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, who showed their support for the young star in the comments.

“Proud of you 🖤,” Clark wrote. While Martin added, “Proud of you, Taylor!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAY SHEA (@taylormccabe_)

Taylor McCabe’s injury occurred in the opening minute of the Hawkeyes win over the Buckeyes, but she leaves behind a lasting resume. She finishes tied for the best 3-point shooting percentage in program history (.407) and ranks 11th all-time in made threes (172). Moreover, McCabe started every game in the 2024-25 NCAA season, where she was averaging 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

“This isn’t how I imagined my senior season ending, but adversity has always been part of the game. I’m committed to my recovery and to supporting my teammates in every way I can, the rest of this season. I’m grateful for the love and encouragement from my coaches, teammates, and everyone who has been with me throughout this journey at the University of Iowa,” she said in a statement released by Iowa.

Not only Taylor, but her sister Peyton McCabe is also injured. The Drake Bulldogs’ star injured her right ankle during her game against Murray State. Fans are praying for the McCabe sisters’ swift recovery.

With a critical stretch ahead for Iowa, the attention will now turn to how head coach Jan Jensen plans to navigate the remainder of the season without one of the program’s most reliable veterans.

How will the Hawkeyes look without Taylor McCabe?

Her season-ending injury didn’t create a problem for Iowa, but it deepened one that was already there.

The Hawkeyes have been operating with a shortened rotation for weeks, with Jada Gyamfi expected to miss roughly three months following a knee procedure. McCabe’s absence now forces head coach Jan Jensen to accelerate adjustments.

And that’s where Addie Deal comes in. The 6-foot freshman, ranked No. 18 nationally by ESPN, offers elite playmaking, versatile scoring (43% FG, 30% 3PT), and rebounding that can prove to be a game-changer for a team that’s already struggling for depth.

After Taylor McCabe’s exit, Deal was on the court against Ohio State for 32 minutes (the most so far), where she scored 20 points (her highest this season), secured 3 rebounds, and made 5 assists.

However, coach Jensen made it clear that McCabe’s loss extends beyond minutes and matchups.

Imago Iowa guard Taylor McCabe (2) attempts a 3-pointer against the Michigan State Spartans, Jan. 18, 202,6 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

“This is incredibly difficult news for Taylor, her family, and our program,” Jensen said. “Taylor gave everything she had to this team, and her impact goes far beyond what has shown up on the court. We are thankful she chose to be a Hawkeye a few years ago, and she will always be a part of our Hawkeye family.”

Moving forward, while Addie Deal’s emergence offers a glimpse of what the adjustment could look like on the floor for the Hawkeyes, replacing McCabe’s experience and steadiness will remain a shared responsibility.