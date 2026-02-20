Caitlin Clark Sends One-Word Message After Jan Jensen Earns National Recognition at Iowa

Apr 4, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (left) poses with associate head coach Jan Jensen after being selected as the AP Player of the Year at a press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Following in the footsteps of a legend was always going to be hard. But for head coach Jan Jensen, the transition has been more than smooth. After Caitlin Clark’s departure and Lisa Bluder’s retirement, the No. 13-ranked Hawkeyes entered a new chapter under Jensen, and with it came natural questions about whether the standard would hold. This week, the answer has finally arrived, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

After leading the Hawkeyes to another milestone win, Jensen has officially etched her name into Iowa history. With a recent victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Hawkeyes improved to 20-5 in the 2025-26 NCAA season. That mark makes Jensen the first head coach in program history to secure 20+ wins in each of her first two seasons at the helm.

But this achievement didn’t just become another line in Iowa’s record books. It also caught the attention of one of the program’s biggest names.

Shortly after the announcement went viral, former Hawkeye Caitlin Clark took to X to reshare a post celebrating Jensen’s achievement. Clark also added her own comment, and all it took was just one word: “Aura.”

When coach Bluder retired after the 2023-24 season (the same year Clark graduated), Iowa handed the reins to someone who already knew the blueprint.

Jensen had long been Bluder’s trusted assistant, deeply embedded in the culture that elevated Iowa into a national powerhouse. So after a promotion, the expectation from her was continuity, but what she has been delivering is sustained excellence.

Just last season, with star guard Lucy Olsen leading the Hawkeyes, Iowa finished 23-11 overall (10-8 Big Ten) and earned an NCAA Tournament berth. That alone would’ve validated the transition. However, this season has removed any lingering doubt about her.

Jan Jensen’s national recognition backs up Caitlin Clark’s reaction

If adding her name to the history books wasn’t enough, Coach Jensen was also named to the watch list for the 2026 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Award. This is an honor that is presented annually to the nation’s top women’s college basketball coach. It was established in 1987, and recent winners include Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma.

This recognition places her among the sport’s elite as Iowa continues to build momentum in the Big Ten.

With 12 wins and 3 losses in their conference so far, which is highlighted by five wins (six overall) over AP Top 25 opponents, Iowa is also tied for sixth nationally with six Quad 1 victories. This résumé underscores the program’s ability to compete at the highest level even after a major roster transition.

Moreover, coach Jensen now sits just three victories shy of Angie Lee’s 45 wins, which is marked as the most by an Iowa head coach across their first two years.

With just three regular-season games remaining, where Iowa will play Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes remain firmly in the Big Ten race. But as the season moves forward, all eyes will remain on Jensen and how far she can push Iowa in what is already shaping up to be a historic start.