Calls Mount Against Duke Legend for Pro-UNC Act on Live TV

In one of college basketball’s most unforgivable rivalries, some lines simply aren’t meant to be crossed. Jay Williams, a Duke legend whose No. 22 jersey hangs in the rafters, did exactly that on national television, sparking instant backlash from Blue Devils fans after leading a North Carolina chant live on ESPN.

Duke and North Carolina share one of the most heated rivalries in all of college basketball. The two programs meet every season with national stakes rarely absent. North Carolina holds the all-time edge at 145–120, though Duke entered Saturday riding a three-game winning streak.

Now a part of ESPN as an analyst, Williams is part of the desk as North Carolina braces for impact against Duke in another meeting between the seeded rivals. The Duke legend was part of ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Duke travels to face North Carolina on Saturday, with fans expecting another win, as Duke boasts a 10-0 conference play record this season so far. However, Williams has come under fire for his actions during the live broadcast. The Duke legend initiated the Tar Heels chant, which has not gone down well with the Duke fanbase.

Duke Fans Stunned After Jay Williams Leads Tar Heels Chant

The Duke fans were surprised to see their legend doing the chant of a rival as fierce as North Carolina. One fan said,” I just simply don’t understand.”

It is hard to fathom a legend who is so celebrated within the Duke fanbase to cater to the rival crowd like this. The game is being held in North Carolina, and Williams has to maintain some neutral ground as part of the analysis desk. But the visiting Duke fans would not have expected Williams to initiate the rival chant.

Another Duke fan framed the moment as outright betrayal, suggesting a drastic response. “Take his jersey out the rafters today,” they said.

Williams was part of the NCAA Tournament-winning Duke team of 2001 and was also a two-time All-American. While some reactions were extreme, Williams’ legacy, including a national title and College Player of the Year honors, remains firmly embedded in Duke history.

One fan refused to believe the whole incident was real. “This has to be a bit, right?” they said.

Seeing Williams pander to the UNC crowd and watching the crowd eagerly respond was jarring for many Duke fans.

One Duke fan seemed heartbroken while pointing out the unprovoked nature of Williams’ actions. “He did this unwarranted btw too,” they highlighted.

A close look at the clip would show that it was Williams who actually started the entire thing, and prefaced it by saying he had not usually done such things, before heading into the Tar Heels chant.

However, one North Carolina fan was quick to suggest that the crowd should have responded in a different fashion. They said,” Fans shouldn’t have responded.”

While fans on both sides continue debating the bizarre moment, the response that truly matters will come on the court. Duke will get its chance to answer in Chapel Hill — and after this, the motivation won’t be lacking.