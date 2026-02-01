Calls Mount Against NCAA Officials As Unwanted 38-Second Spotlight Follows Mark Pope’s Win vs John Calipari, Arkansas

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2024-25 NCAA season, coach Mark Pope took the Kentucky Wildcats against the Arkansas Razorbacks, a team led by former Wildcats coach John Calipari. Though the Wildcats emerged victorious in this hard-fought battle, much of the postgame conversation quickly shifted toward the officials of the game, and one chaotic 38-second stretch that had fans furious.

Midway through the second half of the game, the Wildcats held a 51–46 lead. But just in a blink, it suddenly turned into a whistle-heavy sequence that stunned both benches and ignited the Fayetteville crowd.

The Wildcats saw three technical fouls called on them in rapid succession.

The first technical was assessed to Brandon Garrison after a moment of emotion following contact that sent Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. to the floor. Seconds later, Mouhamed Dioubate was hit with another technical after appearing to flex in Acuff’s direction following a defensive stop.

Then came the third, and this one was on Pope himself. After Kentucky was called for a 10-second violation, the Wildcats’ head coach erupted and got a whistle from veteran official Doug Shows.

In the span of just 38 seconds, Arkansas suddenly had life at the free-throw line, the arena erupted, and Kentucky’s comfortable lead was nearly erased.

Acuff converted multiple technical free throws during the sequence, helping the Razorbacks pull within one at 51–50 and briefly swing momentum in what had already been a physical, tense matchup.

While Kentucky eventually regrouped, reclaimed control, and closed the game out late, the technical barrage became one of the defining moments of the afternoon and sparked immediate frustration among fans who felt the Wildcats were unfairly put under an unnecessary microscope.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote, “These officials in the Kentucky vs. Arkansas game are an absolute joke, and have made this one about themselves. Ridiculous. Kentucky received 3 technical fouls in 38 seconds, Mark Pope included.”

Whereas another added, “As a Louisville fan….the 2nd one was the SINGLE worst call I’ve ever seen. So their solution was to call a 3rd. Perfectly sums up the state of college officiating!”

This is a developing story…