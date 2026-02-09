Calls Mount Against Scott Drew After Baylor Makes History for Wrong Reasons

Despite a complete roster turnover, the Baylor Bears are breaking records for the wrong reasons. To no one’s surprise, the blame is falling squarely on Scott Drew.

Scott Drew also brought in former NBA star James Nnaji, a move that attracted a lot of criticism. Nnaji came into the Baylor program as a freshman, receiving full years of eligibility despite being drafted in 2023 by the Detroit Pistons, and spent his recent years in Spain.

Expectations were high for the Baylor Bears after the heavy recruitment activity. Their performances, though, have been far from impressive. Baylor has not recorded a win against any seeded teams this season. To add to it, the Baylor Bears are currently 14th in the Big 12 Standings, with a woeful 3-8 record in conference play. Only 3 teams are below Baylor in the Big 12, with Arizona State being edged out by the Bears thanks to their better overall record.

The Bears have just registered their worst start in 20 years, and Scott Drew has fans questioning the Head Coach.

Fans in pain after the worst Baylor start in 20 years

Scott Drew has come into the crosshairs, especially after bringing Nnaji in. One fan said, “That’s what they get for bringing in NBA-drafted players.”

In honesty, James Nnaji’s arrival at Baylor is what flipped the lid in what was already an increasingly growing atmosphere around players being recruited from the G-League. Nnaji came into the Baylor setup after featuring in one of the most fabled three-team trades in recent years, and after years of professional basketball experience in Europe.

Another fan had just one word to describe the entire situation. “Pain,” he said.

Scott Drew has been at Baylor since 2003. He has led the Bears to 2 Conference titles in what has been one of the most successful periods for the Men’s College Basketball team. The Baylor Bears also appeared in the NCAA Tournament 10 times under Scott Drew, and have done so for five straight seasons. For a program with a history of winning the Big 12 Conference to be towards the bottom of the Standings is going to be painful for the fans.

Another fan highlighted, “Bet he wishes he took the UK job now lol.” Another offered a quick rebuttal in the replies. “Bet UK is happy he didn’t,” they said.

The Baylor Bears Head Coach was Kentucky’s top target to replace John Calipari in 2004. But Scott chose to continue coaching at Baylor, refuting Kentucky’s interest. The Kentucky Wildcats instead hired Mark Pope. Currently, Kentucky boasts a 17-7 overall record compared to Baylor’s 13-10 and sits towards the top of the SEC Standings.

One fan offered some respite: “No way the worst than Maryland.”

That is one way to look at it. Baylor’s 13-10 overall record is better than how the Maryland Terrapins have fared this season. Maryland currently has only 9 wins, with 14 defeats so far. Their conference play record is also much worse at 2-10 in the Big Ten.