Cameras Capture Jon Scheyer’s Heated Exchange Towards Officials With Cooper Flagg Watching

As Duke returned to the court against Clemson, it wasn’t just the on-court action drawing attention. The fiery reaction by Duke head coach Jon Scheyer to the officiating was caught on camera as former Blue Devil star Cooper Flagg looked on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jon Scheyer saw Boozer and the Duke players not get the calls during the first half, and let the officials know of his anger towards the same during halftime. Despite trying to physically minimize Boozer’s impact on the game, the star forward punished them by connecting 7 of his 14 field goal attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boozer led the team’s scoring, dropping 18 points, as Duke recorded a routine 13-point win over the Clemson Tigers to bolster their lead atop the ACC Standings. The Clemson players committed 15 personal fouls during the game, compared to Duke’s 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Scheyer also saw Isaiah Evans step up once again, with his 17 points featuring a 4-of-9 shooting performance from the three-point line to help relieve some pressure off Cameron Boozer.

Cooper Flagg is well aware of Jon Scheyer’s sideline emotions. The Dallas Mavericks rookie spent a year at Duke under Scheyer, with the men’s college basketball team reaching the Final Four before bowing out in a close defeat to Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Cooper was part of the Duke team that won the ACC title, and will be cheering the Blue Devils as they maintain their top spot in the ACC Standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Scheyer needs to find solutions for Duke’s late-game offensive collapse

The Duke Blue Devils are among the top contenders for the NCAA Tournament, currently with an overall record of 22-2. However, their defeats have raised a major issue that could hurt them heading into March Madness.

Duke has an unceremonious habit of collapsing late-game and blowing huge leads. The latest example came in the age-old rivalry matchup against North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At one point, the Blue Devils were leading by 13 points. However, North Carolina proceeded to win the game, thanks to a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Seth Trimble. What might surprise fans is that Duke managed just six points in the last 8 minutes of action in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their early-season defeat to Texas Tech, Duke blew a 17-point lead, managing just seven points in the last six-and-a-half minutes.

Jon Scheyer’s offensive strategy in the late game has been simple: to provide star Cameron Boozer the ball and let him run the play. However, we have often seen the star spend most of the possession at the head of the key before making his move.

This points to a lack of set plays designed to take advantage of late-game scenarios, like targeting opponent players with foul trouble, among many other possibilities. Jon Scheyer’s primary focus in training should be to prepare for late-game scenarios and to get his players well-versed with the set plays they have.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duke could also use some drawn-up plays to extract value out of Isaiah Evans and his ability to find the basket from beyond the arc.

The ACC title also needs to be conquered, and teams could use Duke’s losses as blueprints. The Blue Devils cannot afford another collapse when knockouts arrive.