Even a fraction of a second can change the fate of a close basketball game, and the Grambling-Southern Miss contest on Thursday taught that big lesson to Grambling. You have to see it to believe what happened at ULM’s b1Bank Fant Coliseum, and at the center of it all was a Flagrant 2.

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With less than a second remaining in overtime, the Grambling men’s basketball team led 87-83. Just when it seemed like the game was over, two consecutive events unfolded that turned everything around. Southern Mississippi’s Elliot Tulip attempted a 3-pointer when he was fouled by Chancellor Perkins. Time left on the clock? 0:00.9 seconds.

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Tulip had three attempts to make it a one-point game. He made the first two, but missed the last one after the timeout. A Southern Miss player tried a putback, but the ball was declared dead because the free throw hadn’t touched the ring.

Grambling received the possession, and all they had to do was send a successful inbounds pass. With so little time remaining on the clock, a simple inbound pass away from the basket could have given them a locked-in win. But something happened near the basket.

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Grambling’s Hassan Washington, who was around the free-throw line, was being closely defended by Chandler Watts. Washington, visibly frustrated, lost his cool and shoved Watts to the floor. The game officials ruled it as a Flagrant 2 and gave Southern Miss two free throws, and Watts made both to push the game to double overtime. It was one of the rarest moments of freezing under pressure. But alas! The game was untelevised.

“If you aren’t Aware: In an untelevised game last night, Grambling led by 83-87 with less than 1 second left in OT, fouled Southern Miss for 3 shots, turned it over, committed a Flagrant, and allowed 2 more FTs to tie 87-87 (all with 0s on the PxP Clock) and losing in 2OT,” NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners wrote on X.

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The Grambling Tigers eventually lost the game 103-100 in second overtime. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt led Southern Miss with 21 points on 4-of-17 shooting. Anthony Igiede and Isaac Taveras contributed 17 and 13 points, respectively. In total, six Southern Miss players scored in double digits.

On the other side, four Grambling players scored in double digits. Dwayne Pierce led them with 20 points. Brandon Hardy and Isaiah Howard added 14 points each, and Antonio Shannon contributed 16 points off the bench.

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Blowing a four-point lead in less than a second is not normal from any angle, unless a mental blockage struck during the play. The game became so controversial that several people started to question the result. Underdog’s Karen McGee even said that the outcome was so doubtful that it would eventually land on the FBI’s radar.

“What in the go***m h*ll happened in the Grambling State game,” she wrote in her tweet.

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“Good morning. You WILL see the Grambling State vs Southern Miss game on 11/19/26 on an FBI report someday. I guarantee it,” Karen wrote in another tweet.

Grambling suffered its third consecutive loss and now has a 1-3 record. It lost to Texas and Kentucky in its last two games before Thursday’s contest. Southern Miss, meanwhile, snapped its two-game losing streak and holds a 3-3 record.

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Grambling will look to snap the losing streak when it faces Ecclesia on Monday in a home game. Southern Miss will face Nicholls State on Saturday in Pensacola, Florida, to add another win.