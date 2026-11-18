There are few places in college basketball where a home defeat carries the weight of Cameron Indoor Stadium. But watching Duke surrender control on their own floor was particularly difficult on a night when the program’s legendary former coach was also in attendance. As Illinois built a commanding lead, cameras caught the Duke legend himself, Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K), sitting in the crowd, capturing his reaction as his former team struggled through a historic defeat.

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“What is happening at Cameron Indoor Stadium 🤯🤯🤯,” a post from CBS Sports’ Instagram college basketball page was captioned.

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The post showcased Coach K, sitting expressionless in the crowd as his team was down by over 20 points with 10 minutes left to play. There was little for the home crowd to celebrate at that point.

It’s a sharp contrast to the team’s last campaign. Jon Scheyer led Duke to a 35-3 record last season, good for the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, establishing the Blue Devils as one of the country’s strongest programs. Two bad losses now offer a reminder that last season’s success doesn’t guarantee consistency one season later.

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The Blue Devils eventually fell 99-78 to the Fighting Illini, bringing their 35-game home winning streak to an end. For reference, that was the longest active home winning streak in the country, and the way it ended was even more painful for Jon Scheyer’s squad. Illinois handed Duke one of its most lopsided home losses in decades.

Duke had spent more than two years protecting their home floor, but Illinois turned Cameron Indoor Stadium into a site of one of the program’s worst defeats in recent memory. Krzyzewski, who coached Duke for 42 seasons before retiring in 2022, could only watch as the game slipped.

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The Blue Devils’ last home loss came in 2024 against North Carolina.

While Duke struggled, Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic delivered an outstanding performance. He finished the game with 46 points on 14-for-21 shooting, adding six boards while repeatedly finding ways to score against the Duke defense.

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Stojakovic’s night was the most points by an opposing player at Cameron Indoor Stadium, surpassing the previous mark of 43 points, set by South Carolina’s Grady Wallace in 1957. It came close to the overall Duke arena record of 48 points, scored by Richard Groat in 1952.

Illinois also received a solid contribution from freshman Quentin Coleman, who added 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. He and Stojakovic combined for 73 points, nearly as many as the entire Duke team.

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To make it even more impressive, Illinois played the game without preseason All-American David Mirkovic, who is yet to play this season after injuring his foot in the offseason. They also missed starter Jake Davis, who is sitting out after injuring his shoulder in the first game of the season.

That dominance showed in the team statistics as well. Illinois out-rebounded Duke 54-34, collecting 18 offensive boards versus Duke’s 10. Duke also struggled offensively, shooting just 37.5% from the field and making just nine of its 40 attempts from beyond the arc.

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The defeat comes at a difficult time for Scheyer’s squad. Duke entered the Illinois game looking to respond after dropping an earlier game to Michigan State in the Champions Classic, but suffered another setback. The team now sits at 3-2, a concerning start for a program that entered the season with championship expectations.

The performance also raised a lot of questions about the team’s backcourt and their ability to respond when the time calls for it. Scheyer benched sophomore guard Cayden Boozer, who played just three minutes in the second half, a decision that reflected the difficulty the team faced at the point guard position in this outing.

For Coach K, the sight of Duke losing its long-standing home streak was a striking moment in a building where he created history. His expression was a clear tell that the loss took a toll.