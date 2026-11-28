Mick Cronin might have been leading No. 6 UCLA to a comfortable halftime advantage, but you would hardly know it from the look on his face. The Bruins were ahead of Georgetown, yet cameras caught their head coach unleashing a furious reaction near the bench.

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UCLA eventually secured a 75-63 victory over Georgetown in the third-place game of the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego. However, it was not the result that got people talking afterward. A heated outburst from Cronin directed at a member of his coaching staff has since caught the attention of broadcast viewers, with the coach’s animated gestures and stern instructions quickly making their way around social media.

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The incident took place towards the end of the first half, with the score at 31-21 in favor of the Bruins. As shown in the footage, Cronin, who already appeared to be speaking to the staff member with considerable intensity, suddenly turned the conversation into a scream, delivering his words with a clenched fist. However, the assistant did not appear to respond to the outburst.

The first half eventually ended 31–24, and the Bruins went on to maintain their advantage in the second half to secure the victory. It is therefore unclear what exactly prompted Cronin’s heated reaction, particularly with his team leading on the scoreboard. However, considering what had happened to the Bruins less than 24 hours earlier, his frustration might not have come as a complete surprise.

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Less than 24 hours earlier, UCLA suffered its first loss of the 2026/27 season in an 85-70 defeat to Saint Mary’s. Mick Cronin publicly blasted his squad afterward, calling their defense “embarrassing” and describing UCLA’s older players as the team’s “weakest links.”

“We got carved up. Our defense was embarrassing,” Cronin said. “I think defense is coaching, so when your defense is bad, blame the coach. So our defense was atrocious. I’m embarrassed. Now, give them credit, but they’re shooting wide-open shots because we can’t guard anybody.”

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Perhaps that strong reaction was also part of Cronin’s urgent push to ensure his team did not end up suffering another defeat. And fortunately for the Bruins, they eventually got the job done against Georgetown. With the victory, they have now improved to a 7-1 record so far this season.

Speaking at the postgame press conference, Mick Cronin revealed that he had challenged his players following their disappointing loss to Saint Mary’s, making it clear that the Georgetown matchup presented an opportunity for them to respond.

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“First half, we did; obviously, our defense was excellent… Quick turnaround. Better probably, better probably better off playing today than we are practicing. A chance to show, I told the guys, a chance to show what we’re made of. You know, I challenged them pretty good last night,” Cronin said.

It is, however, worth noting that the Bruins have also been dealing with a flu outbreak that sidelined sophomore forward/center Filip Jović and affected several other players. Cronin also addressed the situation during his postgame press conference, revealing just how much the illness had disrupted the team ahead of the Georgetown matchup.

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“We are flu-ravaged. Today was something I’ve never seen before. We had to send one guy back to the hotel and get a hotel room for him because we checked out, and I don’t know if he’s at the hotel or the hospital. Filip Jović, Brandon Williams and Sergey were both in the locker room throwing up before the game.”

The Bruins will next face Oregon on Tuesday, December 1. Hopefully, by then, the team will have fully recovered, with no lingering flu symptoms or other health issues holding them back. They will be hoping to build on their Georgetown victory with another win and improve their record to 8-1.