Cameron Boozer Makes NBA Draft Stance Clear After Duke’s Big Dance Warning Emerges

Cameron Boozer is playing like a consensus No. 1 overall draft pick. But surprisingly, when it comes to the hype, he says he simply doesn’t care. His firepower was on full display against Siena. Boozer dominated with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists, giving the opponent and NBA scouts a taste of his potential.

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“Whether I go one or I go 15th, it’s more about fit. I just want to have a long career. Where I start doesn’t really determine where I’m going to finish or end up. So obviously I see what people say, I see whatever, but that’s not going to matter 10 years from now. It’s just about, for me, stacking days. Being the best version of me. And yeah, everything will work out fine,” Cameron Boozer says it simply.

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Cameron’s comment might come from the fact that he knows how basketball works. This understanding likely comes from his family (his father is Carlos Boozer, a former NBA great), which knows the sport inside and out and understands that longevity, not draft hype, determines greatness.

Cameron’s father, Carlos Boozer, wasn’t a No. 1 pick, but the 35th pick overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The same holds for many other icons, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was the 15th pick by Milwaukee, the same with Kawhi Leonard, who was also the 15th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers, and the list just goes on. Even one of the greatest to have graced the game, the late great Kobe Bryant, was a 13th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets.

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But Cameron’s chances of making it as the top draft pick are gaining traction every day. With AJ Dybantsa already out of the picture after his team’s exit, and Darryn Peterson having quite a rocky season plagued with injuries, Cameron is strengthening his case to be the first name called.

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And that team-first mentality will be tested immediately, as Boozer and Duke now face a historical hurdle that has tripped up top seeds in the past.

Duke Can Break Longstanding NCAA Curse Haunting No. 1 Seeded Teams

Duke got by Siena, but it was the margin of victory that brought out a weird new statistic that might have a few people scratching their heads.

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As per ESPN insights, Duke is the 8th 1-seed in NCAA Tournament history to win by 6 or fewer points against a 16-seed. Three of the previous seven lost their next game, and only one of them went on to reach the Final Four (Illinois in 1989).

Now that’s exactly what happened when Duke and Siena met. A clash between the No. 1 Duke and the 16th-seeded Siena, with Duke winning (71-65) by a margin of six points, so does that mean TCU will cause a major upset against Duke?

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Needless to say, it will be the biggest upset that one would see this year, and it would probably even topple the VCU Rams’ victory over UNC that no one saw coming.

How can you even dare to bet against this team? Never before have the odds looked so lopsided. Sure, the Frogs would be confident after beating Ohio and getting past that first round, but this is Duke we are talking about, with a 33-2 overall record with a peak form Cameron Boozer to boot.

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TCU doesn’t have the depth that you need to thwart Duke, but they do have an able forward in David Punch, who will directly go up against Duke’s Boozer as the team’s top scorer (14.4 ppg), rebounder (6.9), and blocks (2.0) but it will take more than just a strong performance from Punch to challenge Duke.

Jon Scheyer has not just made Duke proficient in attacking, but also superior in defense, limiting opponents to 65 points per game. But like they say, basketball is a game of unpredictability, so jumping to conclusions doesn’t help.

While the historical ‘curse’ makes for a compelling storyline, the game’s outcome will be decided on the court. The real question is whether Jamie Dixon’s Horned Frogs have the game plan and execution to overcome a Duke team that has looked nearly unstoppable.