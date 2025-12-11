Cameron Boozer Receives $162,000 Update Amid National Player of the Year Announcement

Cameron Boozer is on a roll. He recently became the only Division I or NBA player in the last 30 seasons to have an eight-game span with 175+ points, 75+ rebounds, 25+ assists, and 10 or fewer turnovers while going undefeated. Boozer did this in his college career’s first eight games, showing absolutely no signs of feeling the pressure of filling the Cooper Flagg void. And obviously, consistent performances on the hardwood like this come with their own perks.

Boozer’s market value (10-week NIL growth) has increased by $162,000, per Rivals, a substantial 9% uptick in his base value. Let’s not forget Boozer was already sitting comfortably at a value of 1.5 million.

Coincidentally, this also comes at a time when he officially moved to the top of the Wooden Award Race (National Player of the Year) as a betting favorite according to BetOnline.

And why not? With Darryn Peterson returning after a month, Boozer only had AJ Dybantsa to compete against, and he surpassed him in style. While he has averaged 23 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists with 55.9% shooting, he triumphed over Dybantsa in every possible way, who’s currently at 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and three assists, with a 54.2% clip.

So, putting everything into perspective, betting against Boozer might just be a costly proposition these days. His game and panache are definitely giving the Duke fanbase some Flagg nostalgia from last season, when he took them to the Final Four.

But this season seems even more promising with Jon Scheyer’s men already adding four ranked wins to their tally. And with the forward not missing a beat, he has further helped his side put up an unbeaten 10-0 run.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts after forcing a turnover against the Florida Gators during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Cameron Boozer has dismantled top-tier teams like the Florida Gators (29 points) and Michigan State Spartans (18) without breaking a sweat. It looks like he has a point to prove to his team, his coaches, and the management alike, or is it directed to the anonymous NBA executive who made a blasphemous remark about Boozer earlier this month…

“Every time he’s played against like-sized bigs, he can’t finish,” an anonymous NBA exec said as per the Field of 68. “He dominates lesser competition.”

Surprisingly, really, that too for a man who literally manhandled John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks (35 points). The coach decided not to double-team Boozer and ended up paying a humongous price. However, no new alleged comments have surfaced from this anonymous personality since, and it doesn’t surprise anyone.

Cameron Boozer has been basking in the glory and praises of NBA greats and top coaches alike

As a college basketball player, you don’t need a bigger stamp of approval than getting your efforts lauded by rival coaches and legends. And that is exactly what Cameron Boozer has been earning…

“Boozer is a man,” pointed out Tom Izzo, who recently played against his team. “He missed shots, that’s what we said, sometimes his best shot is the missed shot, because he goes from missing a short one to getting a rebound and laying it in. And he did that very well.”

Todd Golden also did not hold back in showering him with praise.

“Always makes the winning play,” the Gators coach said of his skill. “It’s not about him scoring the most points.”

Earlier in 2025, Kevin Love of the Utah Jazz also praised Boozer, saying, “he leans into being a great teammate and a great leader.”

The consistent on-court performances, rise in market valuation, and praise from established veterans of the sport make it clear that Boozer winning the upcoming Player of the Year title is no longer just a possibility but a very likely reality.

A recent mock NBA draft by Kyle Boone of CBS Sports has Boozer’s name getting called at No. 3, going to the Indiana Pacers. However, the hoops analyst did note that he won’t be shocked if the Blue Devil goes as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft.

Whether he lands at No. 1, No. 2, or No. 3, Boozer’s trajectory points toward an immediate impact at the next level.