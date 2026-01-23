Cameron Boozer Takes Over the Duke Record Never Held by Cooper Flagg

Duke freshmen are expected to make an immediate impact, but Cameron Boozer’s production has exceeded recent precedent. Through 18 games, Boozer is averaging 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three-point range, numbers that surpass Cooper Flagg’s freshman output in nearly every major category.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points and 8.1 rebounds last season, shooting 48.8 percent overall and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc. While both players posted similar assist numbers, Boozer has been more efficient and productive across the board.

Boozer currently leads the nation in both win shares and player efficiency rating, and he became the first Duke player to score 35 points in multiple games before Thanksgiving—an accomplishment not reached by Flagg, Paolo Banchero, or Zion Williamson. His combination of volume scoring and efficiency has established him as one of the most dominant players in the country early in his career.

Brendan Marks of The Athletic summed up Boozer’s season well when he said, “A year after Cooper Flagg led Duke in every major statistical category on the way to the Final Four, the Blue Devils once again have the most productive freshman (and player) in college hoops.” This shows how amazing Duke is at reloading at the highest level, but it also shows how Boozer has stood out even in that setting of constant excellence.

The best part is that Boozer doesn’t seem to be slowing down. He has already won the Midseason All-American award and is in the lead for the Wooden Award with 13 regular-season games left before March Madness. Duke’s chances of winning the title depend on him, and if he keeps playing like this, the Flagg comparisons will feel like the beginning of something great.

Cameron Boozer dominates at Duke while Flagg excels with the Mavericks

While Cameron Boozer has emerged as college basketball’s most dominant player, Cooper Flagg is already establishing himself at the NBA level. The No. 1 overall pick helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 123–115 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, their fourth straight victory. Despite playing under a minutes restriction due to an ankle injury, the 19-year-old finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and a steal in 30 minutes, shooting 8-of-18 from the field.

Flagg’s rookie season has not followed a linear path. With Anthony Davis sidelined and Kyrie Irving lost for the season to a torn ACL, Dallas experimented with Flagg at point guard early in the year. The move proved challenging, as he shot just 38.8 percent from the field over a seven-game stretch. His production stabilized once the coaching staff returned him to his natural forward position.

Over his next 34 games, Flagg averaged 19.9 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor. He is the only rookie in his class to rank in the top three among first-year players in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals. He also stands alone league-wide as the only player to convert more than 60 layups and dunks with both hands.

Dallas will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, and Flagg has firmly positioned himself as a leading contender for Rookie of the Year honors.