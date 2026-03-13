“Can They Beat the Best?”: Ex-NCAA Coach Perfectly Captures How the ACC Community Feels About Jon Scheyer, Duke

A game that was supposed to be a routine outing for Duke turned into a reality check. Jon Scheyer’s team won its ACC quarterfinals game against unranked Florida State by one point in a tight, back-and-forth contest on Thursday, but beyond the result, it was Duke’s persistent struggles that raised concerns and prompted an expert to present an uncomfortable reality for the Blue Devils.

Speaking in a recent conversation, former Texas Tech interim head coach and current analyst Chris Walker pinpointed Duke’s newfound nemesis and its reputation ahead of March Madness as a result.

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“Not with the injuries, absolutely not,” Walker said when asked if Duke is a favorite to win it all this season. “We talk about a Florida State team that found themselves, playing very well down the stretch. But can they beat Michigan without those two guys? Can they beat Arizona, UConn, or Florida without those two guys? Anything is possible in college basketball; they have enough talent.”

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“But the question is: can they beat the best teams without their best guys? That would be like, if (Yaxel) Lendeborg is not going to play for Michigan, they have already lost LJ Cason, how good is Michigan? How good is Arizona without Brayden (Burries) or Koa (Peat)? It’s gonna be difficult. If he can win the ACC Tournament without those guys, I would be like, ‘WOW’. Because if they win the ACC tournament, they will be a No.1 seed,” Walker added.

Walker was spot on in his analysis. The pressure on the rest of the squad was completely visible in the absence of Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster. Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans did bail out the Blue Devils with a late flurry in the dying minutes of the game. Relying on that kind of performance, especially against tighter defenses in the upcoming stages of the ACC Tournament and the March Madness, would definitely take its toll.

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Boozer and Evans combined for 55 of the team’s 80 points. Without Ngongba’s physicality, the Blue Devils’ defense has turned into their Achilles’ Heel.

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The Blue Devils allowed the Seminoles to move the ball comfortably on the court, conceding nearly 52% from the field, well above the 38% the team has conceded across the season. The 15 turnovers and the 18 points they led to were also costly. The Blue Devils’ struggle against Florida State has changed perceptions of them as unbeatable heading into March Madness.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Stanford at Duke Feb 15, 2025 Durham, North Carolina, USA Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Durham Cameron Indoor Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xZacharyxTaftx 20250215_tdc_bx6_056

Individual heroics and sloppy performances on the court haven’t helped their tag as favorites for the Big Dance, where tighter defense and ball security will be essential. With Foster out at least for the next two weeks and Ngongba till the ACC Championships, their hopes for a No.1 seed are also walking a tightrope at the moment, and with a formidable opponent up next in the ACC tournament semifinals, their job is only getting tougher.

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Jon Scheyer’s Duke Faces a Clemson Tigers Challenge Up Next

As if all these struggles weren’t enough for Jon Scheyer’s team, their next opponent is Clemson, a team that has just dropped one game in its last five. Moreover, the Tigers are coming off a heroic one-point win over North Carolina in the ACC quarters. Duke has already clinched a win over Clemson in the regular season, but with these struggles, the job looks a bit more complex this time.

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But Scheyer isn’t bogged down with his team’s performance in the Florida State game. “I thought us being down eight, and to be in that position really for the first time all year, I thought was huge for us to be in that moment, and then the way we responded,” he said following the game.

It certainly seems Scheyer is quite proud of his team’s performance, especially the comeback after trailing by 8 at 59-51 in the second half. But can his team do the same against a much stronger defense of Clemson? The Tigers have just conceded a PPG of 66.2 this season.

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The game is set to tip off on March 13 at the Spectrum Center. The Blue Devils do enjoy an 87% chance of winning the game, per ESPN analysts. But with their current form, their performance is fairly unpredictable. After all, Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans can’t carry the team alone, and will need a collective team effort from every available member on the rotation.

What are your thoughts on this game? Do let us know in the comments.