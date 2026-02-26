Candace Parker Speaks on Setting Boundaries After SC Controversy Involving Flau’jae Johnson’s Mom

When your mom becomes your biggest problem, as seen after LSU lost to South Carolina 79-72, Flau’jae Johnson’s mom went on Instagram Live and said it didn’t matter that they lost because her daughter has music and NIL money. Candace Parker is now calling out this exact behavior.

Parker talked about how hard it is to keep professional boundaries during a Post Moves podcast episode. “I think the hardest thing I have had this year are people that have supported you and loved you your entire life kind of getting in the circle,” Parker stated. “I think it’s your job as a professional to keep those people not in the circle. I’ve failed at that a number of times.” Parker then talked about how her family protected her by saying, “We always had this thing where we touch feet and everything outside of that circle we had to keep outside. When you’re allowing other people to come in and make comments, good, bad, indifferent, believable, should have the ball, shouldn’t have the ball, should do this, should do that, but it’s still outside noise.”

The numbers prove Parker’s point. The SC-LSU game had 1.7 million viewers, making it the fourth most-watched women’s college basketball game on ESPN during the regular season. Johnson had 21 points and 8 rebounds, but she only made 9 of 18 shots and missed important free throws when LSU was down by one late in the game. Tessa Johnson from South Carolina also scored 21 points, but she shot better (8-of-13, 4-of-5 from three). Her mom saying that NIL deals make the loss not matter hurts the team and takes away from real performance. That’s exactly what Parker says to avoid.

Brooks’s live commentary showed the kinds of boundary violations Parker talks about. She told her followers that Johnson was “set for life” because of NIL deals and music projects. She said, “These girls trying to go to the WNBA to get paid; she already paid.” Brooks said that Johnson would be a top-five draft pick and that “No South Carolina player is going before Flau’jae in the draft.” By framing the loss as unimportant to Johnson’s “real life” success, she made the public story separate from the team’s results, which is exactly what Parker says professionals should avoid.

LSU bounced back strongly after losing to Kentucky and Vanderbilt early in SEC play. The Tigers won 10 of their next 12 games, which proved they could stay focused and finish what they started. Next, LSU will play Mississippi State and Tennessee. If Johnson and her teammates can stay focused despite the surrounding noise, they have a good chance of winning another title.

Flau’jae Johnson’s NIL deals prove her mom right by staying quiet

Johnson just quietly proved her mom right. She signed with BODYARMOR for their “Choose Better” campaign right after the drama over the loss in South Carolina. Her mom said that NIL deals would set Johnson up for life. Johnson is now showing the right way to do things: through business partnerships, not live streams for the public.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

After being gone for seven years, BODYARMOR is back as the official NCAA drink for college basketball. Only 20 college athletes were chosen, and Johnson is one of them. Along with Jalen Brunson from the Knicks, CeeDee Lamb from the Cowboys, and Joe Burrow from the Bengals, who also played at LSU, placing her in elite company.

The campaign starts during March Madness for both men and women. You will see Johnson’s face on towels, coolers, signs, TV shows, and social media. That’s a lot of exposure during the biggest month for basketball. She is the best person for this job because of her qualifications. She won the NCAA Championship in 2023, was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023, and was an All-SEC player twice. Johnson started 132 of 134 games and averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

LSU is ranked sixth in the country and wants to win another title. Johnson’s business empire is growing right now, just when the biggest stage is coming up. With her name on it, BODYARMOR branding will be all over March Madness. She has to deal with a lot of stress, like family noise, business opportunities, and trying to win a championship.