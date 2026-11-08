“Can’t Be Stupid Like That”: Sarah Strong Takes Accountability Ahead of UConn’s Clash With Hawkeyes

UConn women’s basketball got a reality check against Michigan in its second game of the season, and Sarah Strong knows she could have done more to prevent it. The Huskies’ sophomore star picked up early foul trouble and had to watch from the bench for much of the first half as her team struggled to find its rhythm.

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Rather than make excuses, Strong has taken responsibility for her mistakes. And with a crucial showdown against Iowa on the horizon, she knows she cannot afford to put her team in that position again.

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“I just have to be smarter, I can’t leave my team out to dry like that,” Strong said. “I know I need to be there to play with them, and I just can’t be stupid like that.

Heading into the season as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, the Huskies opened with a 100-35 win over Cornell. It looked like they would carry that momentum into the second game, but that was not the case. They went on to face an upset on the road, as the No. 5-ranked Michigan Wolverines defeated them 77-66.

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Of course, there are plenty of other factors that this unexpected loss can be attributed to. For example, the Huskies were deeply inefficient from beyond the arc, shooting a dismal 8-of-31. They failed to generate contact, resulting in a severe free-throw gap: Michigan went to the line 24 times (making 14), while UConn attempted just seven free throws (making four). They were also uncharacteristically careless with the ball, committing 19 turnovers.

Nevertheless, alongside these struggles, it is still safe to say Sarah Strong’s foul trouble contributed significantly to how the game unfolded. The reigning National Player of the Year picked up three quick fouls in the opening eight minutes, forcing her to sit out the entire second quarter. Unsurprisingly, that turned out to be UConn’s lowest-scoring quarter, with the Huskies managing just eight points. Strong eventually fouled out late in the game after recording 13 points, further limiting her ability to influence the contest.

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Head coach Geno Auriemma described the defeat as UConn’s worst performance since November 2004, when the Huskies lost to North Carolina in Raleigh, recording 28 turnovers and allowing the Tar Heels to close out the game with a 14-5 run in the final three and a half minutes.

However, despite his assessment of the team’s performance, Auriemma was not prepared to place all the blame for Strong’s foul trouble on the sophomore. In fact, he acknowledged that he could have managed the situation better from the sidelines.

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“That was on me, that was my fault,” Auriemma said. “The coaches on the bench were trying to tell me the previous one was her second. And I was too focused on the game to pay attention. So that one’s on me. I would have gotten her out with two, rather than get a third.”

Auriemma also made clear that the loss was not down to Strong’s absence alone. In his view, games against top teams like Michigan demand contributions from the whole roster, including the bench, something he felt the Wolverines had.

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“Games are generally, you know, like Michigan, are generally not won just because you have some stars on the court. They’re won because your role players play their role perfectly. And that’s what they did. That’s what we need. We need our other players, other than Sarah and Jovana, to, you know, join the band here,” he said.

Like Michigan, the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes will not be an easy opponent. They enter Sunday’s matchup with a perfect 2-0 record and possess one of the most formidable frontcourt duos in the country.

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The Huskies, meanwhile, will be looking to put their disappointing defeat behind them and return to winning ways in front of their home crowd. However, if they hope to accomplish that, they will need to bring their very best against an Iowa team that will be equally eager to make a statement.

“We Can’t Really Dwell on the Past”: UConn Star Sends Strong Message Ahead of Iowa Clash

The Huskies were far from their best in Ann Arbor, struggling with turnovers, poor shooting, and a lack of defensive intensity. But with No. 10 Iowa next on the schedule, there is little time to feel sorry for themselves. And that was exactly the message from star guard KK Arnold.

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“We have great games coming up, so we can’t really dwell on the past, but we can learn from it and know that the UConn team that was playing out there is not what we want to be,” Arnold said. “And we’re way better than that; what we portrayed individually and as a team. So just moving forward, we have to be better.”

In fact, for Arnold, the Iowa matchup presents a much-needed opportunity to move on from the disappointment in Ann Arbor.

“I feel like it’s a great thing, and it gives us a quick turnaround to not really dwell in the past,” she said. “Like, we did what we did, we lost whatever, but now we have to move forward and focus on the next team. And I feel like that’s what we’re doing, learning from our mistakes and kind of going from there and going back to UConn basketball and playing our game.”

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The fact is, one bad night in November does not define a season, and UConn has the talent and the pedigree to prove it. They will get their chance to prove that against the Iowa Hawkeyes, who will show whether the lessons from Ann Arbor have sunk in.