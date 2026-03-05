“Can’t Compare Myself”: Sarah Strong Responds to ‘Baby Jokic’ Comparisons Amid Strong UConn Run

It was only last April that Sarah Strong did her best “Baby Jokic” impression. In the national championship win, Strong had a stat line of 24-15-5-2-3, shot 67 percent from the field, with 2-for-3 from 3-point range, while knocking down both her free throws. Her dominance helped her lift the title, and it has continued with a bang this season as well. Naturally, the Baby Jokic chants are back. But Strong? Well, she isn’t sure.

In 31 games this season, UConn remains unbeaten, with Strong serving as a cornerstone, averaging 18.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.2 steals, and also leading UConn with 97 steals and 47 blocks. She’s one of the best passing bigs of the current era, as Rebecca Lobo called her. No wonder the sophomore forward was named the unanimous Player of the Year and also named the Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday.

And just like Nikola Jokic, Strong has this calm demeanor, despite only being 20 years old. There is a certain decisiveness in her approach on the court that produces a flow that is truly a marvel to watch. Or as Auriemma says, “The game is, like, in her soul.” Strong, however, was quick to dismiss any comparisons as she joined SportsCenter to discuss everything from fashion to Breanna Stewart, and, of course, the name Baby Jokic.

“Um, I mean, yeah, I just it’s a really great compliment,” Strong said. “I feel like he’s obviously an amazing player, but I mean, yeah, just thank you for the compliment, but he’s just like so good. I can’t even like begin to compare myself to him.”

Perhaps Strong really strongly believes so. It was only two weeks ago that Strong appeared on the On the Touch More podcast to give a similar stance as she called the comparison itself “crazy” and “surprising”.

Still and all, the Baby Jokic vibes in her dominance are a bit hard to ignore. After all, she has been functioning at a historic efficiency. Strong’s stat line this season comes with her shooting 59.5% from the field, 40.7% from three, and 88.1% from the free-throw line. And based on the defensive rating metric, no player has recorded a better defensive season since at least 2009.

Further in the interview, Strong did convey how she tries to learn from a specific Jokic aspect and how a UConn legend remains her inspiration.

Strong models her game after a UConn legend

Sarah Strong and the UConn Huskies are running through the competition. ‘Baby Jokic’ is at the front and center of the current run, and she might have UConn legend Maya Moore to thank for it.

“I watched Maya Moore growing up. I mean I watched a like a few players. But Maya Moore was what my dad introduced to, or who my dad introduced me when I was younger,” Strong said. “So I would say a little bit of her, and I don’t know, maybe Jokic, the passing.”

Maya Moore was relentless on the court. She was explosive, always fighting for that extra inch, and was an aggressive scorer. She also led UConn to back-to-back national championships in 2009 and 2010. We can see flashes of her aggression and relentlessness in Strong’s game.

But for how Strong can pick apart any defense with her laser-accurate passes, Jokic would definitely have to be thanked.

Strong in her freshman year helped the Huskies win the national championship along with Paige Bueckers. And now, with her leading the team alongside Azzi Fudd, the UConn Huskies are the projected top seeds for the NCAA tournament. And while the ‘Baby Jokic’ comparisons aren’t going to die down soon, Strong will look to remain focused on her abilities during the Big East Tournament.