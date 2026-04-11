“Can’t Control Any of That”: Projected for Chicago Sky, Flau’jae Johnson Offers Telling Take Ahead of Draft Night

As her name swirls in WNBA draft projections, LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson is offering a surprisingly calm perspective on a night that will define her professional career. For most top prospects, WNBA draft night is about hoping for a specific destination, but for Flau’jae Johnson, it’s about embracing the one thing she can’t dictate: her future team.

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Johnson has been considered a lottery pick for a while now. As a senior she experienced a slight downturn, averaging 14.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Despite that, her career at LSU warrants a top pick in the draft. However, Johnson herself is not worried about that. She is just excited to take the step up to the WNBA.

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“My mindset right now is I can’t control any of that, so I’m not even thinking about it,” Johnson said. “Whoever picks me, I’m grateful to even have the opportunity to play in the WNBA. That sounds crazy. And whoever doesn’t pick me, I get to see them all the time, I get to play them.”

ESPN predicts Johnson to go to the Chicago Sky in their latest mock draft at No. 5. “Johnson had ups and downs this season, but she has a lot of ability and might need to play against pros to start her next stage of development.” writes Michael Voepel. However, CBS Sports has Johnson at No. 9, going to the Washington Mystics. However, Jack Maloney admits that Johnson might not “fall this far.”

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Johnson has the talent, despite the underwhelming senior season affecting the draft stock. She has the ability to create shots off the dribble, drive to the rim, score from midrange, and make decent three-point shots. She can adapt and perform for any WNBA team given the opportunity. And her willingness to do so just amplifies the point.

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Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball 2025: Florida St. Vs LSU MAR 24 March 24, 2025: LSU s FlauJae Johnson 4 tries to drive to the basket during second round action of the NCAA Women s March Madness Tournament between the Florida St. Seminoles and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Jonathan Mailhes/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Mailhes/Cal Media Baton Rouge La USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250324_zma_c04_045.jpg JonathanxMailhesx csmphotothree368656

“For me, it’s a win-win situation. Whoever drafts me, I’m going to be very thankful to bring my talents to that city and represent how I do. But I can’t control any of it. It’s not like I can say I want to go here or there,” Johnson said. “I’m just thankful for where I’m at right now. I just want to hear my name get called. That’s it. That is so crazy. I used to play 2K all the time since I was a kid, and now my name is getting called for the draft. That’s crazy.”

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It’s a dream-come-true moment for Johnson and one to celebrate. She will bring her own flavor to the WNBA and just add to the growing number of superstars in the league. However, Johnson’s impact will not only be felt on the court but off the court as well.

Flau’jae Johnson To Become An ‘Angel Reese-Type’ Superstar In The WNBA

Flau’jae Johnson was among the most popular college stars in all the four years she was there. Her music career and the NIL deals and domination at LSU made a strong combination. She had the highest NIL valuation on On3 at $1.5 million. She had multiple deals with the likes of JBL, Apple Cash, Amazon and others. Now, that off-court value has rocketed to another level in the WNBA and Johnson is set to become a superstar like another LSU alum, Angel Reese.

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“(She is) Probably the Angel Reese type of superstar, even what Cameron Brink has been able to do,” Erica Ayla said on CBS Sports. “These are athletes coming into the WNBA that are able to transcend through music, through sport, through their endorsements. She definitely has a knack for the business side of things.”

Reese has more Instagram followers than anyone else in the WNBA. She pursues her modeling career along with basketball. Much like Johnson and her music. This makes both of them a unique archetype for brands. They appeal to fans in multiple industries, which essentially makes them unicorns.

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Whichever team drafts Flau’jae Johnson will also gain a massive influx of fans. That is also another factor where Sky can benefit. They traded Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream for future first-round picks. In the process, they lost thousands of social media followers and the team’s brand value has fallen since. The addition of Johnson will help start a revival and regain some of those fans they have lost.

It impacts ticket sales, jersey sales and a lot of their income. So, it seems all signs are pointing towards Chicago Sky drafting Johnson.