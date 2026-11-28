Aaron Rodgers’ explosive fallout with Mike McCarthy has become bigger than just an NFL locker-room dispute, with the quarterback’s revelations drawing reactions from all over the sports world. After publicly questioning his head coach’s professionalism and preparation, Rodgers has found himself under scrutiny for how he handled the situation, and now even Rick Pitino has something to say about it. The St. John’s head coach’s words, however, were far more subdued than Rodgers’ own.

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In a recent press conference following St. John’s 80-75 win over Iowa State, Rick Pitino spoke his mind on the matter, per an X post by FOX College Hoops.

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“You can’t teach class, and you can’t teach character,” Pitino said. “You can’t teach those things. You got to have great character, and they’ve got great character. So if you can start with class and character, you got great potential. They’re classy men with great character.”

While Pitino did not publicly name Rodgers or McCarthy, his emphasis on character came as the quarterback’s public criticism of his coach dominated sports headlines.

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To understand his comments, it’s important to understand what St. John’s has had to deal with. While participating in the Players Era 16 tournament, Pitino’s squad was forced to play three games in four days, something he criticized earlier in the tournament, while praising his players’ ability to come together to overcome. St. John’s placed third, going 2-1.

His thinly veiled shade towards Rodgers also needs some explaining.

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Rodgers, who had started every game since 2008, was benched on November 24 in favor of career backup Mason Rudolph, a decision McCarthy reportedly made.

Following this decision, Rodgers made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, where he delivered his side of the story, sharing a blunt account of his frustrations with the coach and the issue that has been building behind the scenes.

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Among the accusations Rodgers raised were claims that McCarthy had been frequently late to team activities, if not missing them entirely, falling asleep during an offensive meeting, and failing to prepare properly. Rodgers also recalled an incident during a locker-room speech following the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the season, adding that McCarthy apparently ended the speech with “1-2-3, [Green Bay] Packers!” instead of ‘Steelers’.

Rodgers also added that he directly told McCarthy that the play-calling duties had to be handed over to someone else, because he thought the coach was not doing a good enough job.

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“If you try and bench me or don’t change the play-calling then you should just release me,” Rodgers recalled saying.

“Because I feel like at this point, I’m doing what’s right for the organization… He responded with, ‘I’m going to do what’s right by the organization,’ which in his mind was getting rid of me. Now obviously he got the owner and the GM on his side.”

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The public airing of those grievances quickly became the biggest story in the NFL and prompted questions about whether Rodgers should have kept the disagreements within the locker room instead of making things public.

Following Rodgers’ comments, he was released by the team, which announced the move in a statement. McCarthy also addressed his comments during a press conference, refusing to delve into the specifics of Rodgers’ allegations. He did confirm that he had said “1-2-3 Packers!” explaining it by having worked long hours leading to an “embarrassing moment.”

This is not the first time the two personalities have clashed. Rodgers and McCarthy were previously part of the Packers for over a decade, and they won a Super Bowl. However, that period also marked well-documented tension, leading up to McCarthy being let go by the team in 2018.

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All of this comes during what Rodgers announced as his final NFL season.

Pitino’s remarks highlight what values he sees as defining a team, something he doesn’t see going on in Pittsburgh. While Rodgers and McCarthy’s disagreement dominates headlines, the St. John’s coach has made it clear that class and character stand above talent for him, leaving his football reference to speak for itself.