Carmelo Anthony Addresses Potential Bueckers–Fudd Reunion Ahead of WNBA Draft

Reuniting the dominant college duo seems like a no-brainer, but is it the smartest play? NBA legend Carmelo Anthony believes the answer is clear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd’s partnership has worked before. From USA Basketball to a national championship run at UConn Huskies, their chemistry has never been in question. With the No. 1 pick at the 2026 WNBA Draft, the Dallas Wings have the chance to reignite this partnership again.

ADVERTISEMENT

For 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, he would rather have proven chemistry. “I would pair like Azzi and Paige,” he said on his 7 PM in Brooklyn show. “I would do that because it’s proven. It’s not like a one-and-done situation; it’s proven over four years.” True to his statement, Azzi and Paige did have a spectacular time together at Storrs. Over their four seasons together, they won 1 NCAA National Championship, 4 Big East Tournament titles, and 4 Big East regular season titles.

Their dominance wasn’t just as a team; they collected significant individual hardware along the way. Fudd was named the 2025 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, while Bueckers racked up honors, including the 2025 Wade Trophy and three Big East Player of the Year awards. Their success extended to the international stage, where they also won a FIBA U17 World Cup and a FIBA Americas U16 Championship with Team USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Carmelo Anthony would put it, these two have been together, know how to win together, and know each other both within and outside basketball. For him, that’s the exact route the Dallas Wings should take. Last year, they got Paige Bueckers with the overall No. 1 pick. This year, with the No. 1 pick again, it would only make sense for them to add Paige’s other half to complete the infinity stones.

But Bueckers’ individual brilliance wasn’t enough to lift the team, creating a stark contrast between her performance and the Wings’ results. The team stumbled to a 10-34 record and missed the playoffs, even as Bueckers put together a historic rookie campaign. She led all first-year players in points (692) and assists (194) and was the only player in the entire league to rank in the top 10 for points, assists, and steals per game, proving that one star player can’t do it alone.

But maybe Azzi Fudd’s addition is what will finally be enough to get the Wings back to being a team that actually competes. For Carmelo Anthony, “these are two of the smartest basketball players out there.”

But then, the choice may not be as straightforward as it seems. Because alongside Azzi, there is also Lauren Betts, who won the NCAA championship and was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player this season. There’s also Olivia Miles, who averaged 20.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 6.5 AST, and Spanish prodigy Awa Fam. The draft is only two days away now. The ball is in Dallas’ court; they look spoiled for choice. What choice will they make?

Paige Bueckers Admits Reunion With Azzi Fudd “Would Be Exciting”

A partnership on the court with Azzi Fudd again is something Paige Bueckers will wholeheartedly welcome. “That would be exciting.” That was her response when asked about the Dallas Wings potentially taking Fudd in the draft earlier this month at the Team USA training camp in Phoenix.

Not only have these two had a lot of games together and won a national championship together, as Paige herself pointed out. Beyond that, they also have a relationship off the court. As they’ve previously confirmed, they are dating. A reunion on the court will definitely be more than exciting for them, and even for fans.

With the draft just days away, the decision rests with the Dallas front office, which must decide if a proven past is the best bet for its future.