Carmelo Anthony Makes Stance Clear Before Gerry McNamara’s Official Introduction

The winds of change are blowing over Syracuse as the Orange are gearing up for their new Mcnam’era or rather, McNamara, as a former Cuse standout, Gerry McNamara, is coming back to take charge of the team he once won the national championship with. Naturally, people are excited, but no one is happier at the idea than his former teammate Carmelo Anthony.

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“He’s gonna have the support. He’s gonna have a machine behind him. I was happy that they made that decision. Everybody loves GMac. I’m loved up there. He’s LOVED…he never left,” came Carmelo Anthony’s answer straight from the heart on how he feels McNamara will reshape and reignite the team.

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McNamara and Melo were also part of Syracuse’s legendary team that won their last NCAA championship back in 2003. Playing under Jim Boeheim, it was both their heroics that helped the Orange overcome Kansas (81-78). Anthony made 20 points, and McNamara got 18 points in that game that would ultimately seal the deal.

McNamara would then also work as an assistant coach under Boeheim for 15 years and then Adrian Autry, before making his head coaching debut at Siena, which would be a turning point in his career. More so after winning the MAC Tournament Championship (2026) and earning an NCAA tournament appearance.

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He was already loved and admired, but now McNamara returns with a purpose of winning another championship, only now as a coach. So what will be his plan of action?

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Gerry McNamara Addresses Syracuse’s Roster Issues

Gerry McNamara now has only one goal in mind: to get the team back in the NCAA Tournament. And for that to happen, the first thing he would need to sort out would be figuring out the roster.

“To be honest, my process was I came down Tuesday, and instead of meeting with them, I met with the support staff, I met with the academic advisors. I wanted to see what they were doing in terms of academics. I wanted to know if they were making their meetings, if they were on time for things. I’ve seen the basketball stuff. I can evaluate that on my own. I wanted to know what I’m dealing with from day in and day out.”

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“I’ll meet with these guys. I’ve got my finger on the pulse of what’s going on. I’ll meet with them individually. I will obviously talk very transparently in terms of my concerns about certain guys,” said McNamara on how he wants to take the program forward.

Figuring out the roster will always be on his to-do list, as this is exactly where he will be able to start his rebuilding process. With the transfer portal and NIL valuations always creating a mad shuffle with players changing programs, that part also has to be accounted for.

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The Orange do have some serious talent on their hands, like Donnie Freeman, Nate Kingz, and William Kyle. Then there is also his former colleague and friend, Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kian, who is also part of this team and is another talented prospect, so it’s a great bunch.

McNamara might also import some talented players from his former Siena Saints team as well through the transfer portal. Players like Gavin Doty (18.0 ppg) and Francis Folefac (11.3 ppg) can be brought in to strengthen the roster even further, so possibilities are endless.

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With a clear focus on roster construction and the backing of program legends, McNamara’s first season will be a critical test of whether he can turn nostalgia into renewed success.