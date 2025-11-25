Carmelo & La La Anthony Show Up for Son Kiyan vs. No. 3 Houston Amid Major NIL Announcement

The Kiyan Anthony-led Syracuse Orange played their fifth match of the 2025-26 NCAA season against the Houston Cougars at MGM Arena today. However, all eyes turned courtside as two familiar faces showed up in the front row to support the star freshman.

Carmelo Anthony was spotted with his ex-wife La La Anthony under the same roof on Monday night, to support their son, Syracuse freshman Kiyan, as he led his team. While the Orange men recorded their first loss of the season, the timing of the two parents cheering on their son couldn’t have been bigger.

Just hours earlier, Jordan Brand Basketball unveiled its NIL Class of 2025, with Kiyan headlining the newest group of signees alongside Cameron and Cayden Boozer and UConn’s Sarah Strong. Kiyan Anthony currently holds a $1.1 million On3 NIL valuation, ranking No. 25 among all college basketball players and No. 98 in the On3 NIL 100. And safe to say, it’s a dream come true for the young star as he was manifesting exactly this.

“I want an NIL deal with Jordan, cause my pops signed with Jordan. I feel like that will be fire,” Kiyan once said.

In the game, the No. 28-ranked player nationally dropped 10 points, a rebound, and an assist, helping push the Orange into a hard-fought overtime battle. Despite facing the No. 3 team in the nation, Syracuse refused to back down, trading blows with Houston and keeping the arena on edge until the final seconds.

But once the extra period began, the Cougars’ experience and shot-making proved decisive, sealing a 78–74 victory and handing the Orange their first loss of the season.

So even on a night when Syracuse couldn’t pull off a win, Kiyan still walked away with a moment that felt bigger than the final score. With his parents in the building and a landmark NIL deal attached to his name, the freshman’s rise is only accelerating.

How is Kiyan Anthony dealing with the Pressure that comes with expectations as he follows in his father’s footsteps at Syracuse?

Having a father who has made a name for himself in the world of basketball can result in expectations that can overwhelm many young players. However, that is not the case with Kiyan has in a recent interview on the Field of 68, the 6-foot-6 freshman guard, opened up about how he deals with the pressure that comes with the expectation.

“I feel it every day just coming to practice. I feel it in the games. I feel it before the games. But it’s kind of just something I embraced and got comfortable with; being comfortable, being uncomfortable. So, whenever I feel like it is a new scenario for me, new situation, I kind of just dive into what I did before, just trying to find places to be comfortable and keep my mind right, and kind of just stay hopeful,” he said.

And that’s exactly what he has been doing. College basketball is a whole different game when compared to high school, but rather than giving in to the pressure, Kiyan Anthony embraced it and is currently averaging 14.8 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Making it clear that he is here to carve his own path.

As the season continues, the men in Orange will play the Kansas Jayhawks for their next game on November 25th. And the real question will be how high Kiyan can climb as he grows more comfortable in the spotlight that’s been waiting for him all along.