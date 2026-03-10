Cameron Boozer’s Brother Gets Chance To Shine After Duke HC Announces Concerning Injury News

Just as Jon Scheyer’s Duke squad looked invincible, a key injury has rocked the team, simultaneously thrusting Cameron Boozer’s twin brother, Cayden, from the shadows into a potential starring role.

Things were going great for Jon Scheyer’s Duke. With a 29-2 record, Cameron Boozer firing on all cylinders, and wins over the Wolverines, Louisville, and Texas Tech, the team was riding high. A payback victory over North Carolina must have made Jon Scheyer feel invincible. But not for long. Now, an injury issue has come flying in to stir some trouble in the Blue Devils’ ranks.

Apparently, Duke starting point guard Caleb Foster has a fractured foot and will be out for the foreseeable future. Now that might come as a blessing in disguise for Cameron’s twin brother, Cayden, who is now more than likely to log more minutes.

Foster suffered the injury in the last game against North Carolina, where an attempt to lunge at the ball proved to be costly. He had to be treated on the bench before being escorted to the locker room with a trainer.

This is exactly where Cayden would come in, making his presence felt. While Cameron has been hogging the limelight courtesy of his destructive play, Cayden, though being instrumental, has pretty much remained in his twin’s shadow.

He has played in each of the 31 games for Duke but started in just 4, averaging 20.7 minutes. He has been decent for his team with his 6.5 ppg, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Except for the Arkansas and the recent Michigan game, he has scored in each of them, and that is a positive that the team can depend upon.

While Cayden gets a bigger opportunity, the family is also celebrating Cameron’s latest achievement, as he and Coach Scheyer earned top honors from the Associated Press.

Cameron Boozer and Jon Scheyer headline AP All-ACC Honors

It was simply delaying the inevitable at this point. Who else but Cameron Boozer to be awarded this distinction of the Associated Press player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference? Nobody came close. Cameron has been so emphatic this entire season that he created a clear gap between himself and his contemporaries.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Boozer announced himself with a resounding bang, ranking sixth nationally (22.7) and 13th in rebounding (10.2), while his passing has stood out against constant double teams (4.1 assists).

Imago Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) takes direction from head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Unlike other small forwards, Boozer is equally adept at shooting from beyond the arc, with 40.7% from 3-point range and 78% from the foul line, and shooting 58.3% from the field. You cannot help but take notice of the way Boozer is expressing himself right now, and a little bit of that credit goes to his coach, too, who is also the other honoree for Duke.

Jon Scheyer entered this year as the first coach to twice win the ACC Tournament in his first three seasons, and that has been made possible with how he has utilized his players. He has effectively fortified his defensive efficiency by allowing 87.8 points per 100 possessions to enter the week while using his forwards Cameron Boozer, Patrick Ngongba, and Maliq Brown to control the opposition paint.

Duke is a top contender for the national championship, with their domination so far, and from the looks of it, winning not just the regional but also the national championship shouldn’t be a problem if Cameron Boozer keeps this momentum going.