Chaotic Crowd Behavior Draws Safety Warning From Jon Scheyer After Duke’s Loss vs. UNC

The Duke Blue Devils’ dream run at the ACC conference came to a heartbreaking halt on Saturday against the North Carolina Tar Heels. However, it wasn’t the loss that disappointed Scheyer in the game; rather, it was the reaction from the North Carolina crowd that forced him to reflect on it afterward.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It unfolded in the final seconds of the game, with the score tied at 68-68, and Seth Trimble scored a clutch 24-foot three-pointer off a Derek Dixon assist to tilt the game in the Tar Heels’ hands. The crowd erupted with joy and, out of excitement, stormed the court to celebrate the moment. While it was a moment of fandom, Scheyer wasn’t quite content with this behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, it’s hard to talk about the game when I was most concerned about the safety of the players,” he said in the postgame press conference.”I don’t want to make it about that, Carolina. They played a great game, and it’s a heartbreaking loss for the team. I got staff members punched in the face, and my family was pushing people away. That’s not what the game is about. That was a scary ending.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Field Of 68 (@fieldof68) View this post on Instagram Expand Post