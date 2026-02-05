Charles Bediako Case Takes New Turn as NCAA Challenges Court Process

There is now another legal problem for Charles Bediako’s return to college basketball. The Alabama center got a temporary restraining order so he could play even though he had signed three NBA contracts. The NCAA, on the other hand, isn’t going to give up without a fight. What began as a feel-good story about the Crimson Tide’s comeback has turned into a legal battle that could change the rules for players who want to go back to college after going pro.

The NCAA fought back hard against Bediako’s latest legal move, questioning the very basis of how he got permission from the court to play. According to documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa News, Emilee Smarr’s tweet showed how aggressive the group was: Tuscaloosa News, reporter Emilee Smarr revealed the organization’s aggressive stance: “The NCAA has responded in opposition to Charles Bediako’s request to continue the preliminary injunction hearing and has motioned to dissolve his temporary restraining order. ‘This Court should never have entered a TRO because Plaintiff failed to comply with the notice requirements of Alabama Rule of Civil Procedure 65.'”

The NCAA’s procedural challenge is based on whether Bediako followed the law when he asked Judge James Roberts for a temporary restraining order. The group says he skipped steps that needed to be followed to let people know, which could make the order that keeps him on the court invalid. This is important because Bediako has already played in three games since coming back to Alabama. In those games, he averaged 11 points, 5.3 rebounds, and two blocks in 22.3 minutes. People could fight those appearances if the TRO is thrown out.

The legal battle got worse when Bediako’s team asked to move his preliminary injunction hearing to February 16-18. As Smarr reported, NCAA lawyers were very clear in their response: “NCAA attorneys called Charles Bediako’s request to reschedule his injunction hearing ‘a blatant attempt to delay proceedings’ to ‘participate in more games in which he has no right to participate under NCAA rules.'”

The NCAA’s claim shows their plan: to keep Bediako from getting more playing time by using legal delays. The hearing had already been pushed back once from January 27 because bad weather kept an NCAA lawyer from getting to Tuscaloosa. Bediako could play against Auburn on February 7, Ole Miss on February 11, and South Carolina on February 14 if the game is pushed back again. This is exactly what the NCAA says he’s trying to do by manipulating the court instead of following the law.

Alabama delivers a statement win over Texas amid Charles Bediako’s legal drama

While courtroom battles made the news, Alabama showed everyone that it can still win games without relying only on legal tricks. The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M, the league leader, 100-97 on Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum. They finished with a 19-6 run that ended a wild game with 28 lead changes and 13 ties.

Aden Holloway led the way for Alabama with 20 points and a career-high six rebounds. Six other players also scored in double digits. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 16 points, Labaron Philon Jr. scored 17, and Amari Allen ran the offense with six assists and scored. Houston Mallette and London Jemison also scored more than ten points in the balanced attack.

The Alabama offense was at its best this season in SEC play, hitting 16 three-pointers. The ball moved well all night, with 19 assists on 31 made field goals. The Crimson Tide also controlled the boards, winning 44-36. Those 13 offensive rebounds gave them more chances to score, which was very important when Texas A&M was about to take control.

The win brought Alabama’s record to 15-7 overall and 5-4 in SEC play. It also made it clear that this team doesn’t need to depend on Bediako’s contributions all the time. Rashaun Agee scored 21 points for Texas A&M, and Rylan Griffen, a former Crimson Tide guard, scored 17 points, but Alabama’s late 19-6 run was too much to handle.