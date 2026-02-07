Charles Bediako May Be Cleared to Play vs Auburn as Court Decision Lingers

Charles Bediako returned to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a move that drew a lot of criticism. Bediako is back on the court for the Crimson Tide thanks to a temporary restraining order (TRO) he secured after suing the NCAA. The suit came after the NCAA denied his eligibility, but the TRO allows him to play until a final court ruling is made.

The new judge rejected Bediako’s efforts to further delay the hearing, which took place in the Tuscaloosa Circuit Court on February 7 as scheduled. Alabama reporter Nick Kelly has revealed that the presiding judge has heard both arguments, with only the ruling pending now. The legal representatives from the NCAA and Bediako will also have to submit their proposed orders.

Kelly has added that in case a ruling is not announced today, it could technically happen during the weekend. However, he further highlighted that since it’s a civil case, he does not expect a ruling till Monday if the presiding judge does not issue a ruling..

Charles Bediako gained eligibility through the TRO, which was extended by a further 10 days because of inclement weather. Since then, the previous presiding judge, Jim Roberts, recused himself after the NCAA’s motion for the same because of his ties to the Crimson Tide Foundation.

Bediako’s impact has been mixed in his first four games back. While he’s contributing a solid 9.5 points and 5 rebounds, his on-court discipline has been an issue, as he’s struggled with foul trouble and even fouled out in the team’s loss to Florida.

Nate Oats recently went on the Field of 68: After Dark podcast to highlight how the NCAA eligibility rules are not evenly decided, with a lot of college programs recruiting professional European players who end up gaining full years of eligibility, essentially entering the system as a freshman. He reiterated how Bediako was still inside the five-year NCAA window and why the 23-year-old deserves to be granted eligibility.

Charles Bediako’s presence could boost Alabama’s hopes in the Iron Bowl of Basketball

The Iron Bowl of Basketball features the college programs of Alabama and Auburn. But they enter into their first meeting this season on a completely different footing. In 2025, the two teams were the top two seeds going into these matchups. Now, neither side is seeded and is struggling to maintain pace within the SEC itself.

The Alabama Crimson Tide currently boasts a 15-7 record and finds itself a couple of games behind current SEC leaders Texas A&M. They will face Auburn twice before March Madness and could turn the tide in their favor if they manage to go on a run in the remaining conference play matchups.

Charles Bediako’s eligibility depends on the ruling of the hearing of his lawsuit against the NCAA. And there is a probability that the 23-year-old will not be eligible for the matchup. However, Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats has reiterated that the Crimson Tide is undergoing preparations, assuming the center will be available for the Iron Bowl of Basketball.

Even if the ruling is delayed, Bediako would be able to feature for Alabama. Bediako’s experience and physicality will help Alabama on both ends in and around the paint, with the college program currently struggling in that aspect, something the Florida Gators had exploited with aplomb.