Charles Bediako’s Attorney Clears the Air on Eligibility as Court Ruling Lingers

The Charles Bediako saga has the potential to redefine how people look at NCAA rules on player eligibility. The NBA G League center returned to the Alabama Crimson Tide, with his lawyers citing that he was still within the NCAA’s five-year eligibility window, given that he joined Alabama in 2021. The NCAA, however, rejected the initial request, which led to Bediako filing a lawsuit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The TRO obtained allowed him to play for Alabama. But the hearing was finally conducted on February 7, with both the NCAA and Bediako’s representatives arguing their cases. County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet is presiding over the case. He said he would make his ruling “soon,” but there’s no specific timeline for that decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, Charles Bediako’s attorney, Darren Heitner, has explained the entire situation. As per On3, Heitner has clarified that the TRO will remain in place until the ruling is announced. In such a case, the existing TRO will continue to grant eligibility to Bediako to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide until the court rules in either party’s favor.

The Alabama head coach had earlier stated that the team was preparing for the Auburn Tigers with the expectation that Bediako would be available, and the delayed ruling means the center will bolster the paint strength for the men’s college basketball team.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the lead-up to the hearing, Nate Oats also explained that Bediako’s primary motivation to return to Alabama was to get his degree. The 51-year-old highlighted that there is a strong possibility the college program would retain Bediako even if the court rules in the NCAA’s favor and help the center complete the education he so desires.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Bediako’s case is not too different from other NBA G League stars returning to college basketball. A host of international players who are recruited by college programs end up gaining full years of eligibility, whereas Bediako is fighting to gain eligibility while being in the five-year NCAA window.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey declares support for the NCAA in Charles Bediako’s lawsuit

The Charles Bediako lawsuit has become a contentious issue in college basketball. With players now encouraged to challenge NCAA rulings in court, the case has the potential to set a further precedent for recruiting players who previously took the plunge toward the NBA.

While the court mulls over ruling in either side’s favor, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey has chosen a side. He has declared his support for the NCAA, penning an affidavit in the governing body’s favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC Commissioner has requested the court to uphold the NCAA rules lest it could prove detrimental to the entire mission of providing opportunities for aspiring athletes and also for high schoolers looking to complete their education.

Sankey has stated that it would be unfair to players who choose to stay within the college programs and commit to college basketball, especially if players like Charles Bediako are given second chances to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have seen players prolong their college basketball careers to be more prepared before entering the NBA Draft. If scenarios like Bediako’s are entertained, this could see players treat the NBA Draft and going to the NBA in a different light, with the option of returning ever so present.