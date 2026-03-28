“Childish”: Duke Legend Carlos Boozer Draws Criticism After Viral Actions vs St. John’s in Sweet 16

In the immediate aftermath of Duke’s Sweet 16 victory, it wasn’t a player’s performance but a legend’s ‘childish’ actions that captured the basketball world’s attention.

Jon Scheyer’s Duke held off a spirited St. John’s as Caleb Foster returned from his injury to play an influential role in the win. The primary ball handler came off the bench and played 19 minutes, and his 5-of-8 shooting performance helped Duke create some distance between themselves and the Red Storm in the Sweet 16 matchup late in the game.

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But the Boozer twins shone in the victory, with the two brothers combining for 29 points and 12 rebounds. And proud father and NBA superstar Carlos Boozer watched on from the sidelines. His celebration sparked a lot of debate postgame.

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Given head coach Rick Pitino’s popularity, the St. John’s faithful were not going to let Boozer’s actions go unnoticed, and they quickly made their feelings known on social media.

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Fans not liking Carlos Boozer’s postgame behavior

St. John’s is a beloved program in men’s college basketball because of its head coach, Rick Pitino. Fans were not going to let Boozer’s actions go unnoticed.

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One fan said, “Childish,” while the other sarcastically highlighted, “Grown man,” pointing to Boozer’s actions, despite being 44 years old.

Well, Duke came into the game as a heavy favorite. For a former NCAA Champion and a two-time NBA All-Star to have such a reaction was surprising. Two of his sons are representing Duke, and it is natural for a father to be proud of his sons’ achievements.

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However, Boozer is also a Duke legend and has a reputation. His celebrations were unbecoming of the star he was, and fans expected him to exude more class than his actions suggested.

One of them replied, “One word – Embarrassing,” in the comments. With the Duke and St. John’s game being tightly contested, the result warranted a more respectful response for the two teams that gave their all, and for the St. John’s players who are going home despite putting up such earnest performances for the fans during this March Madness.

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Another highlighted that St. John’s conference rivals and Duke’s next matchup, UConn, will exact revenge for the Sweet 16 loss suffered. They said, “I can’t wait for UConn to knock them out,” while another highlighted, “UConn or Arizona will do the same & I can’t wait.”

While Duke is the one-seed in its NCAA Bracket, Dan Hurley’s UConn will come into the game noting how the Blue Devils have struggled against Siena and now, St. John’s. Despite losing twice to St. John’s this season, the Huskies handed the Red Storm their largest defeat this year and will fancy their chances after seeing Duke this vulnerable.

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But Jon Scheyer’s men will still be the favored team when the two college programs face off at the Capital One Arena on the 29th. If Duke gets past UConn, the Arizona Wildcats could prove to be a tough opponent, and fans are hoping Tommy Lloyd & Co. will stop the Duke train.

Whatever happens, Duke is already hated for all the success the college program continues to achieve consistently. And actions like Carlos Boozer’s will only amplify the hate.