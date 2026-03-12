Chloe Kitts’ Father Reveals Dawn Staley Factor Behind Daughter’s Key WNBA Decision

Most top college players jump at the first chance for a WNBA contract. Chloe Kitts chose to wait, and her father revealed the one reason that made it an easy decision: Dawn Staley.

The reality set in earlier this year when Kitts forewent her WNBA eligibility to extend her collegiate career. In a recent conversation, Kitts’ father, Jason, briefly discussed this decision, stating that in a season or two, his daughter would definitely be part of a WNBA team, but the opportunity to play under a head coach like Staley won’t come knocking anymore.

“The longer you can be around coach Staley and her culture, the better,” Kitts’ father said. “The W is not going anywhere. We want her to have the opportunity to be around that type of culture, because once that’s over, it’s over, the real world hits. For her to be able to experience another year just made complete sense. There’s no reason to hurry to the WNBA.”

“We love South Carolina, we love the community, we love the people, we love the coaching staff, the kids. It’s a very special place, and for us to have another year in it, it’s priceless,” Kitts’ father further added.

Kitts is turning 22 in August and thus was perfectly on track for the WNBA draft this season. In normal circumstances, she would be concluding her senior year and would enter the 2026 draft organically. But the ACL tear that Kitts sustained before the season changed everything. She had to forego the entire year for recovery.

Even with her injury, Kitts could have entered the draft, as she had met the eligibility criteria, but instead she chose the difficult path and redshirted the season to preserve her collegiate eligibility to return next season. On the surface, the move didn’t make much sense. After all, a lucrative WNBA contract is something that every NCAAW player aspires for.

On top of that, before her ACL tear, Kitts was also being considered as one of the top prospects for the 2026 draft, along with the likes of Lauren Betts and Azzi Fudd. In an ESPN report released in April last year, Kitts was placed in the tenth position as a favorite for the draft. And why not? The Gamecocks forward has been one of the most formidable frontcourt players under Staley, with an NCAA Championship and an SEC Tournament MVP to boast of.

But for Kitts, she didn’t focus on a short-term goal; rather, she emphasized her long-term ceiling by staying under Staley for one more year and being part of the learning culture the latter built, a system that has developed veterans like A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston. And in no circumstances was Kitts ready to cut short such a project by one year due to the injury.

Kitts isn’t buying into these statistics, numbers, fandom, or higher salaries. She clearly stated during a conversation last month that she wants to achieve much more with the Gamecocks program. “I’m going to stay in college for another year,” she had said last month. “I have more I need to prove.”

For Chloe Kitts, the South Carolina stint hasn’t just been four years of college; it’s been a training ground that will help her throughout her basketball career, whether in the WNBA or any other league.

Inside Chloe Kitts’ Growth at South Carolina

When Kitts joined the South Carolina Gamecocks, she was already a talented prospect. Considered a top-five recruit, the 6’2 forward had already made a name for herself with her high school stint with the DME Academy. All that was needed for Kitts from her collegiate career was proper mentorship to sharpen her skill set. That’s where head coach Dawn Staley became crucial for Chloe Kitts.

A broader look at Kitts’ collegiate stats clearly shows that her progress has been consistently positive. It’s true that she had her initial struggles in her freshman season. She lacked game time and wasn’t the best shooter. But Staley showed trust, gave Kitts more minutes in her sophomore season, and the latter developed quickly. The numbers she produced in her freshman season exponentially grew by her junior year.

Kitts herself shed light on Staley’s contributions to her career during an interview last month.

“She’s not just my coach, she’s a mentor—not just for me, but for everybody,” Kitts said. “All of the girls, we can go to her about our personal life, we go to her for basketball. And she’s accomplished everything that I want to accomplish.” Staley’s mentorship prowess isn’t just bound to Kitts. And it has transcended to players like Aliyah Boston, who have openly shared how the former helped them throughout their stints.

Chloe Kitts is reportedly recovering well from her ACL injury and may return to the court sooner than expected. Until then, she continues to cheer on her teammates from the sidelines, remaining one of their biggest supporters. The Gamecocks forward is set to begin her senior season next November in Maryland.