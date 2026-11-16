Chloe Kitts Makes Her Opinion About JuJu Watkins Absolutely Clear Following Heated On-Court Exchange

Midway through the first quarter, JuJu Watkins and Chloe Kitts leaned in toward each other over a loose ball, and the crowd got loud, and a teammate had to lead Watkins away. Then, after the showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 USC ended, Kitts had something to say about her rival that did not sound angry at all.

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At the post-game press conference, South Carolina’s Kitts opened up about her experience of sharing the floor with JuJu Watkins, per a video posted to X by 107.5 The Game.

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“She’s a great player. Going through that injury, super hard thing, so being able to make it out and still being great like she is, I am happy for her and I am also proud of her.

The two have a lot in common. Both are seniors, and both tore the ACL in their right knees and missed all of last season. Watkins went down in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament and was out for 588 days before her first game on Nov. 2. Kitts tore hers in October 2025, just before last season began.

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Neither was on the floor for South Carolina’s two wins over USC last year, 69-52 in November and 101-61 in the NCAA Tournament.

Both came back strong this season. Through the last three games, Chloe Kitts is averaging career highs of 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists, while JuJu Watkins currently leads USC with 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

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HC Dawn Staley felt having both players back on the court showed how hard they had worked to recover, both physically and mentally. She also believes their journeys can inspire other athletes dealing with similar injuries.

“They’re not wearing the braces, which is a great thing,” Staley said. “So you know they put the work in from a physical standpoint, psychological standpoint. I do think the game missed Ju and missed Chloe,” she added.

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That is the background for what happened Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina, in the second “Real SC” game between the schools. USC led 17-9 in the first quarter when a missed shot sent both teams scrambling for the ball at the baseline. Kitts grabbed it and found herself surrounded by Watkins and freshman Saniyah Hall.

JuJu Watkins tried to snatch the ball away, and both the seniors leaned in toward each other in a heated altercation before Hall led Watkins away.

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“Early fire going on between Chloe Kitts and JuJu Watkins,” Gamecock Podcast host Matt Dowell wrote. “Been boiling on little plays so far and got heated on the latest jump ball. Crowd getting really into it now too. Something to watch going forward.”

From there, it stayed close. South Carolina came back from an eight-point deficit in the first quarter, sparked by senior guard Tessa Johnson, and led 49-45 at halftime. Johnson finished with a career-high 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting, and Joyce Edwards added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

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Watkins finished with 25 points on 8-of-20 shooting and five turnovers, but she scored 11 in the fourth quarter to pull USC back from an 11-point deficit with about three minutes left. She cut it to 87-85 in the final minute, but her game-tying layup was blocked by Jordan Lee.

USC was first given the ball, but South Carolina challenged, and replay showed the ball went off JuJu Watkins. Johnson then made two free throws with 13 seconds left to seal the 89-85 win, which moved South Carolina to 6-0 all-time in the series.

Kitts finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, and she made seven of eight free throws. The Gamecocks’ offense was spearheaded by Tessa Johnson, who scored a game-high 28 points to go with two rebounds and three assists.

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JuJu Watkins was visibly frustrated afterward, even though it was her eighth career 25-point game against an AP top-five opponent, the most by any Division I player since 1999-2000, breaking a tie with Caitlin Clark.

“We just got a lot to work on,” Watkins said.

Kitts had one more message as she left the podium, aimed at the long debate over which school is the real “SC.”

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“Now you guys can stop saying who the real USC is, because we are,” Kitts said.

Sunday gave fans a heated moment, a tight finish and a very different message afterward. Kitts and Watkins have both spent months working their way back from the same injury, and Kitts’ words showed that respect can sit beside rivalry.

Nothing is set for another regular-season meeting, but both teams are chasing the 2027 Women’s Final Four in Columbus, Ohio, in April, so they may get another chance to share the floor.