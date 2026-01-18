Cincinnati Finally Lifts 13-Year NCAA Curse With Win Over No. 2 Iowa State

The Cincinnati Bearcats’ efforts against No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones led them to a possible season-defining moment on Saturday. After dropping three games early in January, Wes Miller and Co. have struck back with two consecutive wins. And this time, it’s against a top-10 team, helping them end a major drought.

The Bearcats’ 79-70 win at the Fifth Third Arena is their first top-ten win since the 2012 NCAA Tournament, when they beat the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles 62-56 under Mike Cronin. Tonight also marked their first win against a top-two team since 1967. The Bearcats last beat Louisville nearly 59 years ago when they were part of the Missouri Valley Conference.

They suffered unceremonious defeats in all their ranked games this season, including against the No. 6 Louisville Cardinals and No. 8 Houston Cougars.

However, Saturday was different. An aggressive game plan, impressive three-point shooting, and strong defensive play defined the team’s night, handing the Cyclones their second consecutive conference defeat.

The Bearcats led the game courtesy of efficient three-point shooting from Jalen Celestine after tip-off. Miller’s team was 35-31 at halftime, and they never looked back from there.

The Cyclones turned over the ball 12 times, helping the Bearcats score 20 points off them. Day Day Thomas led the Bearcats in points, scoring 19, hitting 8 of 18 from the field, while Baba Miller finished just two points shy of a second consecutive double-double. Sencire Harris’ game-changing six straight points helped keep the opposition at arm’s length.

Despite the historic win, the Bearcats find themselves in a disappointing position in the Big 12 conference. With a 2-3 conference record, Miller’s team holds the 9th seed, and with several ranked games lined up for them in the coming weeks, their season isn’t getting any easier.

What’s next for the Cincinnati Bearcats?

The Bearcats will be oozing with confidence after tonight. However, the undefeated No. 1 Arizona awaits them on January 21. The Wildcats are 18-0 and 5-0 this season, and ESPN Analytics gives Arizona a 92.4% chance of winning the next game.

The Wildcats have been on a tear this season. Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and Tobe Awaka are the key factors behind their success and will thereby pose a similar challenge to the Bearcats, who are facing their own hurdles. Several elements, such as scoring, have hurt them this season. The team averages 74.1 points per game and ranks 197th overall in the country. Going into these upcoming conference matchups, Cincinnati will have to be on its toes.

The Bearcats’ defense, however, has given up only 66.2 points per game this season. Holding the Cyclones back to 70 wouldn’t have been easy, as it was only their second-lowest total of the season. They were also outrebounded 39-32, and Baba Miller led with 12 boards.

However, the Bearcats coach seems unfazed by any of it.

“We try not to get into any of that kind of stuff,” Miller said of external team rankings and the luck factor. “We just try to come to the gym and get better every day. There’s so much basketball left. It feels like every single game we’re in position to win. If you just stay with it, it’s going to happen.”

Following Arizona, the Bearcats will also face No. 7 Houston later this month, another major road challenge.