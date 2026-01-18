Nation’s No. 1 Prospect for 2027 Schedules Visits to Two Historic Rivals

Even as the 2025–26 NCAA season unfolds, the next recruiting battles are already heating up. One name drawing early attention is CJ Rosser, widely viewed as the top prospect in the Class of 2027. With interest from 14 programs, the chase has predictably pulled in familiar rivals. The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville are once again circling the same elite talent.

Both are vying for the versatile youngster who has been performing admirably for Southeastern Prep Academy. And Rivals are reporting that, as per their sources, Rosser has scheduled unofficial visits to both college programs, setting the stage for another high-stakes recruiting duel.

According to the report, Rosser is scheduled to visit Louisville on the 31st of January and Kentucky on the 4th of February. The rivalry, famously known as The Battle of the Bluegrass, has been as fierce off the court as it has been on it. Kentucky and Louisville are two of the most dominant college programs, sharing 11 NCAA Championships between them.

The two college programs have battled for top recruits who have gone on to become NBA icons, with the likes of John Wall, Anthony Davis, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander choosing Kentucky while Butch Beard chose Louisville.

The Kentucky Wildcats have mostly had the upper hand in terms of attracting talent, but are having a poor season so far by their standards, sitting at an overall record of 12-6. Meanwhile, the Louisville Cardinals are not much better off, boasting a 13-5 overall record this season.

CJ Rosser has been averaging 16.5 points per game on 19.4 minutes played, making him one of the best points per minute players among the top recruiting prospects. The Southeastern Prep Academy star is collecting just under 7 rebounds per game, and his height, combined with his athleticism, makes him a dangerous quantity on the court.

While the youngster has scheduled unofficial visits to Kentucky and Louisville, there is no speculation as to which team he would ultimately commit to, with the likes of Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, and TCU all ready to recruit, and more top teams likely to join the race as time passes by.

Kentucky Wildcats might struggle to attract top recruits under Mark Pope

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have had a contrasting 2025-26 season so far. Everyone expected the Wildcats to be competing towards the top, making them a contender for the NCAA Tournament itself after their whirlwind recruiting campaign that cost the college program around $22 million.

However, the reality has been quite different. The players have failed to gel together, and Mark Pope has failed to inspire better results and performances out of these top prospects. As a result, the Kentucky Wildcats have already lost 6 games this season while we are only at the halfway mark, and are nowhere near contending for the top spots in the SEC Conference.

Wins over Mississippi State, LSU, and Tennessee have made for better reading, with an overall record of 12-6. But, there is a possibility that the Wildcats have left themselves with little margin of error in the second half of their 2025-26 campaign. And their fixture list includes 8 seeded opposition, which is only going to make going on a positive run that much more difficult.

Also, the whole setup is being viewed as a failure to develop top recruits as well, which dims Kentucky’s chances of securing future talented recruits, especially under current Head Coach Mark Pope. Unless Mark Pope can somehow turn the season around and lead the Kentucky Wildcats towards a satisfying SEC campaign, the fabled college program might have to deal with the stark reality of not being a top attraction for the best talents, at least for the immediate future.