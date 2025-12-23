Coach Bill Self Reveals Key Family Decision Delaying Darryn Peterson’s Return

Being a Kansas Jayhawks fan this season has been frustrating, to say the least. Not because the wins aren’t coming or Bill Self’s side isn’t competing, but because Darryn Peterson has barely been on the floor. And now, it seems the real reason behind his absence is finally coming into focus.

For the second game in a row, Peterson couldn’t suit up as he continues to deal with a quad cramp, and after the Davidson matchup, Bill Self opened up about why his talisman was once again sidelined.

“I think he’s doing well. They’re going to make a decision, and they’ve made a decision, which I don’t disagree with at all,” coach Bill Self said in the postgame press conference. “They want him to be as close to 100 percent as possible when he comes back, and he’s just not quite there yet. But it’s a day-to-day deal.”

So, who is the “they” Self was referring to? Here’s the answer straight from him.

“Oh, his family,” Self clarified when asked who ‘they’ were. “The thing about it is, we talked about this. We’re in agreement with the family that he should not play until he feels good. We’re in agreement. But I’m not inside his head or his body to determine if he feels good enough or not. That’s up to him. He wants to be out there, he’s just not quite ready.”

Turns out it’s been his family all along, urging him not to suit up. And can you really blame them? With such a bright future ahead, why would anyone want him to risk it all in a non-conference matchup?

It’s been one roadblock after another for Peterson since day one. The freshman’s season never really got going, first slowed by a hamstring strain that forced him out early in Kansas’ exhibition opener against Louisville. He then missed the next exhibition against Fort Hays State, returned for opening night versus Green Bay, and still couldn’t shake it, again limited in the second half.

He did well to finally get a full run in a regular-season game against North Carolina on Nov. 7, but he was injured right after that outing, with another hamstring issue forcing him to miss seven straight games. He returned to suit up against Missouri and NC State, only for quad cramps to sideline him again for two more consecutive games.

Having already missed nine of Kansas’ 13 games this season, it’s easy to see why his family is being extra cautious, and why Bill Self doesn’t want his talisman rushed back only to get hurt again. We all know what he brings when he’s out there. He’s averaging 19.3 points and 2.8 assists in just 26.3 minutes per game, and once he’s fully fit, the Jayhawks are only going to get better.

But in the meantime, it’s business as usual for Bill Self and co.

Kansas continue to win without Darryn Peterson

Even with Darryn Peterson sidelined, it was still smooth sailing for Bill Self and co. against Davidson. The Jayhawks set the tone from the opening tip, took charge early, and never looked back in a commanding 90–61 win.

Tre White and Flory Bidunga led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds apiece, as six Jayhawks finished in double figures, including all five starters. Kansas shot a sizzling 58% from the field, outrebounded Davidson 42–31, and forced 16 turnovers that turned into 27 points at the other end.

The Jayhawks now sit at 10–3 on the season and head into a well-earned holiday break before returning on January 3 to open Big 12 play against UCF. Bill Self and co. will be hoping Darryn Peterson can shake off his quad cramps and be ready to go when conference action tips off.

