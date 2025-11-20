Coach Dawn Staley Drops Notable Message on Ta’Niya Latson’s Future After Win vs. Winthrop

The Gamecocks are without Chloe Kitts this season, but Ta’Niya Latson brings new energy (and scoring punch) to Dawn Staley’s ‘Daycare.’ And seeing how dominant she’s been so far, it’s clear she could help USC chase another championship title. 24 points in South Carolina’s 106–56 blowout of Winthrop, a win that pushed the Gamecocks to 5–0 for the fifth straight season and featured three players with 20-plus points for the first time since 2014.

Having coached multiple stars since taking over South Carolina in 2008, Staley has a deep understanding of what it takes to build pros. So when she was asked about Latson’s scoring night, she shifted the spotlight to something else. “I hope Ta’Niya understands that in just a short time that she’s been with us…..I think she increased her chances of being a pro because of what she’s doing on the defensive side of the ball.”

She added, “She’s really guarding. And then she’s very, very efficient with us. Like, she’s shooting over 50% from the floor. That’s what teams are looking for.” And she’s right. Of all the players who have come through Staley’s program and left as pros, she has rarely coached a scorer like Latson. Staley is better known for developing all-around players.

Over the last decade, only two Gamecocks have averaged more than 16 points per game for a season: A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston, and both went No. 1 in the WNBA Draft. Now Latson is comfortably above that line early at 17 a night, which shows how unusual her scoring profile is in Columbia.

“They actually know what she can do… But psychologically, hitting that 20-point mark is-I do think it’s something for her. It’s something that was a regular for her,” Staley added. Well, as we already mentioned, the former Florida State star led the country in scoring before coming to USC. But when she entered the transfer portal, she knew she needed refinement and the right spotlight to become a more well-rounded player.

Coming to South Carolina changed that. “My first two years, I did not take the weight room serious,” Latson told Sports Illustrated on October 29. She admitted she would “take reps off” on defense, partly due to the energy she spent on offense and partly because, as Florida State’s star, she could afford to coast more than her teammates. But she knew that wouldn’t fly in South Carolina.

Part of the pull was familiar. Latson is back in the same backcourt as Raven Johnson, her old Westlake High School teammate in Georgia. The two won multiple state titles together, and Johnson told SB Nation their chemistry feels like it never left: “We find each other, we’re always looking for each other. The chemistry is there. It’s been there since high school.”

As Staley once said, “We produce pros. The very best in the league. And if that’s not proof in the pudding, then this isn’t the place for you.” Latson embraced the challenge. Even as an incoming senior with limited time to gel, she quickly became USC’s primary offensive option. “She picks up on things quickly, quickly, quickly,” Staley raved. “We’re getting a seasoned senior.”

Latson’s now using her creation skills to open opportunities for teammates-something Staley refers to as her “other powers.” There is no area on the court where Latson isn’t dangerous, and she’s done all this in just a few months. So when Staley says she has increased her chances of going pro, it makes perfect sense. That’s because teams at W would prefer players who can impact on both ends of the court. And, Latson is already proving she can do that.

What does Latson bring to the table?

Latson was a McDonald’s All-American and ESPN HoopGurlz’s No. 1-ranked guard in the 2022 recruiting class. She was named National Freshman of the Year by both the USBWA and WBCA.

Across three seasons at Florida State, Latson averaged 22.5 points, 3.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 steals on 44.8% shooting, including 32.6% from three and 84.2% from the line. Last year alone, she led the nation at 25.2 points per game, became just the third player in ACC history to hit 2,000 career points in three seasons, and dropped at least 20 in 25 of 29 games – including seven 30-point nights and a 40-piece at Virginia Tech.

Now, as a senior, she’s on multiple national award watch lists. And it’s justified. She fits perfectly into Staley’s system. She’s helping guide USC, which sent three players to last season’s WNBA draft, lost MiLaysia Fulwiley to the transfer portal, and is currently without Kitts due to injury.

South Carolina just sent three players to the 2025 WNBA Draft, while frontcourt anchors like Chloe Kitts (ACL) and Ashlyn Watkins (stepping away for the season) aren’t available right now. That’s why Staley has talked about leaning more on her backcourt this year, with Latson, Johnson, and Tessa Johnson carrying a bigger share of the offense than past Gamecock teams built around dominant post scorers like A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, and Kamilla Cardoso.

For Latson, this season isn’t about validation it’s about evolution. Staley’s challenge has clearly landed, and the early returns show a player expanding beyond her old limits. If this trajectory holds, USC won’t be the only winner.