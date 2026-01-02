Coach Dawn Staley Provides Injury Clarity on Ta’Niya Latson After South Carolina’s Win vs. Alabama

Injuries continue to pile up for South Carolina. For a team known for its depth, Dawn Staley’s side have often been limited to an eight-player rotation. That problem grew even more concerning earlier this week when Ta’Niya Latson rolled her ankle during the second quarter against Providence.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Videos of Ta’Niya Latson limping off the court spread quickly. With last season’s national scoring leader down, it felt like South Carolina could be without her for a while. But Dawn Staley has since offered an update, and it brings some much-needed optimism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, she’s day to day. It’s a sprain. It’s her pain tolerance,” Dawn Staley said after the win against Alabama Crimson Tide in the postgame press conference. “It’s the ankle that she rolled earlier this season, and it just got irritated again.”

Before being ruled out against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ta’Niya Latson was averaging 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4 assists this season. With ankle sprains often tricky to predict, Dawn Staley has remained cautious, offering no firm timetable and describing Latson as day to day for the second consecutive day.

It goes without saying that Dawn Staley would much rather have Ta’Niya Latson on the floor than on the sideline. But with March just three months away, player safety will always take priority. For now, the Gamecocks may have to adjust and make do with the pieces they have as they navigate this stretch of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite missing Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina opened SEC play with a strong win over Alabama. In her absence, freshman Agot Makeer earned her first career start. Coming off a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds against Providence before Latson’s injury, Makeer followed it up with nine points in 20 minutes.

Dawn Staley’s side dominated Alabama from start to finish, shooting 50 percent, winning the rebounding battle by 13, and forcing 10 turnovers in an 83–57 win. Joyce Edwards finished with 25 points as the Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But bench production remains a concern. Even with Dawn Staley using a five-player bench rotation, those minutes produced just 11 points. For a program that finished first or second nationally in bench scoring in each of the last three seasons, this feels like unfamiliar territory. That said, reinforcements are on the way…

Dawn Staley and co sign Alicia Tournebize

Earlier this week, the South Carolina Gamecocks announced the signing of Alicia Tournebize, who will join the program after the holiday break. The 6-foot-7 French center has been playing professionally for Bourges Basket and will be eligible to play immediately, giving South Carolina an important boost in size and depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alicia has an incredible skill set and basketball IQ,” Dawn Staley said in a press release. “She has great touch around the rim, can shoot it out to the 3-point line and is a shot blocker. We’re excited that she and her family chose to bring her game to Columbia, and the FAMS are going to enjoy what she adds to our team on the court and off.”

With Kitts and Watkins both done for the season, South Carolina badly needed size. Alicia Tournebize provides that. The Bourges Basket center has played in both league play and the EuroLeague this season, averaging 7.6 minutes, 2.9 points, and 1.7 rebounds in league play and 7.3 minutes, 2.4 points, and 1.9 rebounds in the EuroLeague.

Dawn Staley revealed that Alicia Tournebize is finalizing paperwork and could suit up for South Carolina as soon as January 4 against Florida. With Ta’Niya Latson out, the timing could not be better, as the Gamecocks search for stability heading toward March.