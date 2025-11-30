Coach Geno Auriemma Issues Worrying Update for UConn’s Next Two Games

UConn rolls into conference play undefeated, fresh off a Thanksgiving spent together like true Huskies. Big East action starts November 30, and with most of last year’s title-ready core still intact, they look primed for another run. For that, HC Geno Auriemma has repeated two goals all season: stay healthy and build depth. But his latest update may be the first crack in their smooth November momentum.

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out exactly what the next step is.” That’s how Geno Auriemma described the situation around Ice Brady. Auriemma has ruled out Brady for the Huskies’ next two games, first at Xavier on Sunday and next at USF. She is managing knee inflammation. Geno noted that the staff wants to monitor her response before determining how to proceed.

Brady was listed as unavailable on November 12 and has not appeared in any games ever since. This pause is especially significant given her history. She previously missed the entire 2022-23 season after suffering a dislocated patella in her right knee. The injury was followed up by surgery and an even longer rehabilitation.

When healthy, Brady has shown encouraging flashes of what she can bring to UConn’s rotation. Last season, in 2024-25, she appeared in 32 games with 12 starts, averaging 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting efficiently around the rim.

Her absence has become more concerning considering the timing. The top-ranked UConn women’s basketball team is now at 6-0. They play their first BIG EAST Conference game of the season at Xavier on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Cintas Center. And the addition of two games, pushing the schedule to begin earlier, doesn’t really help.

Before the season began in October, Geno Auriemma emphasized patience as the key to defending a national title. He warned, “The danger is, everybody that has a vision of what we looked like last April, on Nov. 4 against Louisville, they’re going to think it’s going to look just like that. And it’s not. So we have to keep reminding them what it looked like last November.”

So, Auriemma, like always, will be taking things one day at a time. After all, this was the first season since 1998-99 that the Huskies entered with a 15-player healthy roster. That kind of depth is a luxury the team has not been able to afford in recent years. UConn struggled with injuries over the last five years, and having even 14 players to practice had Azzi Fudd feeling a different energy.

For the Big East play on Sunday, UConn will now have only 13 players available. Sophomore Morgan Cheli also remains out with ankle issues. Without Brady available, UConn will rely heavily on its remaining frontcourt players to maintain its undefeated run.

However, Coach G isn’t only focused on this season. He’s already looking ahead.

Geno Auriemma excited about Huskies’ first Serbian player

UConn has had its share of recruits from overseas, but Geno Auriemma’s reaction to their newest addition carried a different kind of energy. The Huskies have brought in Jovana Popovic, a 5’8″ guard from Vrbas, Serbia, marking the first time the program has ever signed a player from that country.

After UConn wrapped up its sixth win of the year against Utah, Auriemma met with the media and, almost naturally, the conversation drifted to Popovic. He began recounting how the relationship started, the steps that brought her into UConn’s orbit, and why the staff felt she was the right fit.

“At first, I was trying to find out if she was related to Coach Popovic in San Antonio, and I thought it was worth it just to check. But we’ve known about Yvana for quite some time. It’s always delicate over there when kids are on these club teams; they have contracts with those teams, they’re in school, and it can get a little in the weeds. It gets complicated,” Auriemma said.

“She’s the kind of kid…who has always wanted to come to the States and play basketball. Playing at UConn is a big dream for a lot of those kids now. I like the way she plays. She’s tough. She can score…. and she’s what, 17 years old now, whatever she is. There are an awful lot of things I value that she possesses. I’m excited for her,” added Auriemma.

Popovic was the MVP of Serbia’s First League and made the All-Star Five at the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket. And she’s been putting up wild numbers this season with ZKK Art Basket, around 26 points, nearly 5 rebounds, and over 7 assists a game.

She’s also not coming into UConn alone. Popovic is the second member of the Huskies’ 2026 recruiting class, joining fellow top prospect Olivia Vukosa.