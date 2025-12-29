Coach Jan Jensen Sets Record Straight On Emely Rodriguez After Iowa’s Win vs. Penn State

What initially seemed like an injury-related absence turned into much more. A solid member of Jan Jensen’s rotation through the first five games of the season, Emely Rodriguez’s floor time sank to 4 minutes in the Miami (Fla.) game on November 22. Since that game, she was glued to the bench with fans assuming it was injury-related. But as her absence was extended, more eyebrows were raised.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On3’s Talia Goodman reported that Rodriguez is “currently on an indefinite suspension due to a (violation of team rules).” The report said that Rodriguez “has the opportunity to rejoin the team if she recommits to the standards.” It seems the guard has taken that opportunity, as coach Jan Jensen has announced her return, but with a caveat.

“She’s back, and we never announced ourselves (that she was suspended), but handled that internally,” Jensen said. “She’s back, and she’s battling her back. That’s been a chronic, and that’s a day-to-day situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation never escalated to officially suspending Rodriguez, according to Jensen. She was sidelined for internal reasons and has now returned to the team. We still don’t know what the infraction was, but it seems to have been a thing of the past for Jensen and Rodriguez. In the 6 games she played, Rodriguez was averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. However, Jensen also has other injury woes with Kylie Feuerbach, Kennise Johnson, and Jada Gyamfi missing the game against the Lions.

Despite the absentees, Iowa routed Penn State 99-76 after two consecutive losses to UConn and Iowa State. Jensen flexed her depth as Ava Heiden’s career-best 27 points on 13-for-19 from the floor, and 1-for-1 from the free throw line carried Iowa offensively. Chit-Chat Wright’s 16 points, and Hannah Stuelke and Taylor Stremlow’s 14 points, just rounded out the score sheet.

Imago Iowa State Cyclones’ center Audi Crooks (55) and Iowa Hawkeyes center Ava Heiden (5) battle for a loose ball during the first quarter in the NCAA women’s basketball Cy-Hawk Series on Dec. 10, 2025, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Freshman guard Jouney Houston recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds alongside three assists and 1 steal in 19 minutes off the bench. Rodriguez will just add to the depth this Iowa roster has, playing significant minutes from 1 through 10. Jensen further expressed relief that the team did not have any UConn hangover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan Jensen, Iowa Turn the Page After UConn Rout.

Iowa suffered demoralising defeats just before the holiday week. The number-one-ranked Huskies dominated the Hawkeyes from the jump en route to a 90-64 rout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The principal reason behind this loss was the 36 turnovers this team coughed up. Against the best team in the country, a team can’t afford to make mistakes. At times, a game like this can break you and derail the season. The team turned up with a positive spirit against Penn State.

“That’s the one thing I was really worried about,” Jensen said after the game. “How do you go into Christmas when you’re bummed? You wish you could have it back, and you’re not feeling great about yourselves. So I think that was the challenge for our staff, to really make sure – we did have practice the next day – to really dissect it. Some of the things that I was not happy with, I pointed out. But I did point out some of the things that we did do well.”

Iowa understood how wide the gap was between the best team and them at this point. That doesn’t mean they can’t match them by the time March arrives. Jensen has assembled enough talent in the form of Chit Chat Wright (Caitlin Clark’s favourite), Ava Heiden, and Hannah Stuelke, among others. They did beat UConn in the 2024 Final Four game with Caitlin Clark. While they might not have the phenomenon anymore, the belief from that game remains.