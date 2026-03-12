“Coach (Jim) Boeheim Called Me”: Gerry McNamara Breaks Silence Around a $3M Job Rumor Just Before March Madness

Adrian Autry’s exit from Syracuse has led to rumors of a potential doorway for Gerry McNamara. After all these years, McNamara will finally have the opportunity for a full-circle moment, leading his alma mater. But is the man of the moment himself taking an interest in this deal? McNamara recently shed light on his decision, and it’s one neither Syracuse veterans nor fans want to hear.

As per reports, McNamara has emerged as one of the favorites to take the helm for Syracuse, with a potential deal that is his for the taking. Speaking of it on The Field of 68 podcast, McNemara made his decision clear regarding the head coaching job that would have gotten him a $3M annual salary, an estimated figure that Autry was currently earning as per the team’s tax filings.

“It’s inevitable, you know, when you win, it obviously makes a difference,” he said. “Here’s what I’ll say: I am not worried about anything other than what I’m focused on. The reality of it is that I got a group of kids that I got right now that is completely brought into what we’re trying to accomplish. We just won a tournament and we’ve got a chance to play the NCAA tournament. All the other outside noise, I haven’t paid attention to. I’ve made just one phone call today.”

The last couple of lines clearly frame the direction his decision is trending. When asked further about who the individual was on the other end of the solitary phone call, it turned out to be his former coach, the most decorated head coach in Syracuse Orange history, Jim Boeheim.

“I had to call him back because my man, coach Boeheim, called me two or three times. He was my first callback; his phone actually woke me up this morning,” McNamara said. “It was pretty fitting to talk to the coach. It was pretty neat.”

McNamara’s statement does make sense. It reflects that, even though he has great respect for Boeheim, he isn’t buying into the idea of taking up the chair at his alma mater. Currently, McNamara is in the midst of a multi-year deal with Siena, which he signed last season. And that commitment matters most to him at this point in his career.

Moreover, he has flourished immensely in his first head-coaching assignment. McNamara has led Siena to its first March Madness appearance since 2010. His relationship with the program has also developed over time. Thus, in all cases, McNamara’s decision to leave the current program where he is already carving out a legacy, just for the nostalgia of his alma mater, doesn’t seem apt.

On paper, Gerry McNamara’s homecoming to Syracuse Orange would have been a glimmer of hope for the fans. It’s mainly because of a difficult stretch that has seen the program go without a March Madness for three consecutive years under Adrian Autry. Being a national champion with Syracuse in 2003 and serving stints as an assistant and associate head coach, McNamara also knows the program inside out.

But with McNamara’s dissent, Syrcayse Orange will now have to explore further options. There are major options on the table for the program at the end of the season. Bob Hurley is a potential candidate who is rumored to face termination following a dismal 2025-26 season. But with Autry’s firing and a reported $13 million buyout, the program’s finances will be severely depleted, limiting its budget.

Thus, the Syracuse front office faces a very complex problem in finding Adrian Autry’s replacement. On the other hand, McNamara will continue his dream run with the Siena Saints.

Gerry McNamara Briefs His Program’s Roadmap Going Into the March Madness

After guiding his team to their first MAAC Championship, Gerry McNamara has no intention of giving his team a rest. The Siena Saints’ head coach gave a major update on his team’s upcoming training regimen during the brief break between the MAAC Tournament and the first round of March Madness.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 20, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange associate head coach Gerry McNamara reacts to a play against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

“We’ll practice,” he said. “We’re down to seven available players, so we’ll practice pretty light. We’ll cover a lot of five on right now. Work on execution, defensive schemes. Thought we were awesome defensively in this tournament. And that’s going to be kind of as we move into Sunday and see where we’re going and who we’re playing.”

McNamara’s Siena Saints desperately lack offensive firepower. Their season stats, which boast 70.7 points per game and rank 289th in the nation, add weight to it. Their offense is heavily reliant on just three players: Gavin Doty (17.9 ppg), Justice Shoats (13.2), and Francis Folefac (11.1).

But the team has more than compensated while protecting the rim, conceding 66.0 points per game in the season. The point to note here is that the team hasn’t faced any top-ranked teams this season. Thus, the Saints’ defensive prowess has yet to be tested against formidable offenses, which Gerry McNamara will have to be wary of in the Big Dance.

From an emotional perspective, the Siena Saints’ season has already been a success, given what they have accomplished this season. But it would be interesting to see to what extent McNamara can guide the team in the March Madness.

What are your expectations for Gerry McNamara’s Siena Saints in the National Championships? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.