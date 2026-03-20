Coach K Drops Specific Message for John Calipari Before Arkansas’ March Madness Opener

John Calipari has taken the Arkansas Razorbacks to a tournament in just his second season in charge. Not only does it make Arkansas a serious contender for a deep run in the National Championship, but the 67-year-old can help the Razorbacks win their whole regional bracket, earning a Final Four appearance at the very least, according to Coach K.

The Duke Blue Devils icon joined Pat McAfee to discuss the upcoming matchups and provide a region-wise breakdown of the brackets for the NCAA title. And, according to Coach K, five-seed Vanderbilt and Arkansas both stand a chance to win their respective regions this year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

” There’s gonna be some great matchups on Saturday and Sunday… You’re going to have the chance to see Wisconsin and Arkansas, two fives, play the Round of 32… Vanderbilt and Arkansas fives and both of them could win their regions. They are hot. Obviously, for Arkansas… John Calipari has done a great job with this team,” said Coach K about the potential matchups.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Selection Committee gave Arkansas the No. 4 seed in the Western region of the bracket, potentially pitting them against Arizona and Gonzaga if they advance to the Final Four. However, the Razorbacks are coming into the NCAA Tournament after a successful SEC Tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while Coach K knows Arizona and Gonzaga are higher seeds, John Calipari’s winning pedigree and the talent available to him at Arkansas have made for a winning combination so far. To add to it, the 67-year-old’s experience gathered from the 900-plus wins will help Arkansas deal with unorthodox threats better.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, a tournament win can spur you on, and John Calipari will rally his troops to do just that from March 19. The Razorbacks, led by Darius Acuff Jr., boast one of the nation’s most efficient offenses.

John Calipari has coached his teams to the Final Four six times, and this Arkansas team has taken to his playstyle quickly. The 67-year-old hopes he can add to his maiden National Championship back in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Calipari is hoping to avoid the late Kentucky habit

While John Calipari coached the Kentucky Wildcats to four Final Four appearances, including a national title, in five years between 2010 and 2015, his team developed a habit of being one of the early upsets in recent years.

In his last three seasons at Kentucky, the Wildcats bowed out in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, and two of them came against double-digit seeds. Arkansas has shown similar inconsistency during the regular season, losing to unseeded teams like Kentucky and Auburn.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the key features of Kentucky’s upsets was the slow start and lack of gravity, despite boasting a well-rounded roster. And while the Arkansas faithful are fresh off their SEC Tournament win and remember last year’s Sweet 16 run that ended in an overtime defeat to third-seed Tennessee, the Razorbacks are one of the favored teams in the Western bracket this time around.

Hawaii is a 13 seed, but after Miami (Ohio)’s first performance in the NCAA Tournament, it would be foolish to undermine the threat posed by a Hawaii team that was one of the most dominant sides in the Big West conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Calipari’s Arkansas has shown more consistency than his recent Kentucky sides, and Darius Acuff Jr. allows the 67-year-old to rely on guard play if the offense poses any difficulty during the game.

The Hawai’i matchup could be a mental hurdle. If Calipari and his men cross it comfortably, Coach K’s prediction about the Razorbacks winning their region’s bracket could ring true, and we could see the 67-year-old mark his return to the Final Four.