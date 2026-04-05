Coach K Shares Insight on NIL Landscape in College Sports

Mike Krzyzewski isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to the current state of college sports. Player movement is at an all-time high and the line between amateur and pro is blurrier than ever. For a figure like Coach K, who built a dynasty on program culture, this new landscape isn’t just a change—it’s a challenge to the very soul of college athletics.

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Answering the question of whether or not this is a good thing, Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) said, “It’s good for the families that need it.” For him, NIL was introduced so student-athletes can take advantage of their persona. And for him, “The consequences of doing that are all good.”

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But then, while NIL has brought these advantages, it has also led to certain effects that many in the world of sports today would not consider good enough. These include things like transactional recruiting, roster instability, and constant player movement. As Coach K puts it, “There were some unintended consequences, like when coaches are saying it keeps them in school longer, it does, but not at the same school.”

And of course, Krzyzewski is very much correct with this submission. Players are staying in college for extra years because they can earn more than they would as mid-tier professionals. However, they are frequently doing so by switching schools to find the best financial or athletic fit. This shows clearly in the numbers.

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For four consecutive years through 2025, the number of college men’s basketball transfers has hit record highs. In 2025 alone, 2,320 men’s college basketball players entered the portal, representing over 40% of all Division I players. In 2025, the number of college players entering the NBA Draft early also dropped by 49% from the previous year. This means more players chose to remain in the college ecosystem.

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But in the words of Coach K, “How can being in college longer be bad? It’s the best time of your life, you’re playing the sport that you love, and now you’re getting the opportunity to make money.” That is, without doubt, a perfect life for every college athlete, and it’s thanks to NIL. But that same NIL has also, perhaps unintentionally, reshaped the structure of college sports into something that many would consider undesirable.

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President Trump Signs Executive Order to Curb Transfers

The incessant transfer and NIL issue plaguing college basketball drew president Trump’s attention, so much so that he promised to release an executive order that will address the issues. On April 3, 2026, President Donald Trump signed that executive order. He titled it “Urgent National Action to Save College Sports.” And among other issues, it addressed the unrestricted movement of players through the transfer portal.

Before the NIL era, players who wanted to transfer schools had to sit out one full academic year. That is, they cannot play on their new team even though they are part of the team and practice with them. President Trump’s new order, which is set to take effect on August 1, 2026, reintroduces this old transfer rule. However, it does not impose a strict one-time transfer limit across a player’s entire career.

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Instead, under the new rules, athletes will get one penalty-free transfer during their undergraduate years. That is, a player has the chance to transfer once without having to sit out. And also, if such player already obtained their four-year degree, they can have one additional penalty-free transfer. However, apart from these penalty free transfers, any additional transfer that a player wants to make will require that they sit out a full season.

The NCAA had to change its initial rule in 2024 after they faced a series of legal defeats. But with this order, there is now a clear attempt to restore balance. But then, this is an order, which means they can also contest it in court. In fact, the president himself expects this order to face significant legal challenges. But whether or not it does, it will at least restore parity for the time being.