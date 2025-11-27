Coach Mark Pope Honors Kentucky’s ‘Unforgettables’ After Statement Win vs. Tennessee

Kentucky Wildcats aren’t in the most desirable position right now. For the first few games, they’ve been looking to find their footing. But it looks like they’ve finally found some momentum. And now, Mark Pope’s got a few words to deliver a powerful reminder!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It all comes after Kentucky’s emphatic win over Tennessee. Walking into the postgame press conference, he brought with him three members of the legendary group known as the “Unforgettables,” players he never coached but deeply respects for the standard they set.

“These guys reset the trajectory of Kentucky basketball,” Pope said, acknowledging how their grit, loyalty, and heart helped shape the foundation he now leads.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…