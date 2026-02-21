College Basketball Community Can’t Ignore What NCAA Decided Before Selection Sunday

The NCAA recently came up with its own ranking list, counting down the 16 best teams in the season so far, and Michigan is the No. 1 overall seed in the preliminary rankings by the committee that will select the 68-team men’s field for the NCAA Tournament. The top four teams are divided by their individual conferences and earned their spots based on their performance so far this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadnessmbb) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan, which is leading the rankings now, is joined by Duke, Arizona, and Iowa State as the 1-seeds in Saturday’s reveal show on CBS. Selection committee chairman Keith Gill, the Sun Belt commissioner, said the Cyclones edged UConn and Houston for the fourth No. 1 seed.

Huskies and Cougars find themselves in the 5th and 6th positions, respectively, and are followed by Illinois and Purdue. Last year’s winners, the Florida Gators, are the No. 9 seed and lead the regional 3-seeds, followed by Kansas, Nebraska, and Gonzaga. Texas Tech, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, and Virginia make up the remaining numbers to fill up the top 16 positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This big Saturday reveal just presented the gist of how things look ahead, with just a month separating these colleges. The list seems to have taken into account consideration every minor change and fluctuation that has been going on in the NCAA tournament, and Arizona’s fall from the top spot clearly shows that.

Selection Sunday will be on March 15th, with First Four games commencing two days later and the first round following March 19. So, how do the college basketball fans feel about this whole saga? Let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Fans Give Their Reactions On The NCAA Seeding

Well, as soon as the NCAA seeding was made public, the fans shared their voices unfiltered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Houston at 6 is wild work,” said a fan who felt that Houston deserved better after their standout performances. Houston’s 23-3 record so far deserved more respect, as their three losses were against top-tier teams like Tennessee, Iowa State, and Texas State.

“Yeah, agreed weak Big East outside of St John’s, and they lost to a bad Creighton team,” said another post referring to UConn’s loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

UConn’s losses have also come against teams like Creighton (14-14), which has really struggled against other teams, so shouldn’t that have been reason enough to warrant them a higher ranking, feels the commenter who feels Houston has been unjustly treated. Another comment came out of the blue that seemed to take everyone by surprise.

“Where’s Arkansas? Just because of a loss to Alabama @razorbackmbb,” asked the inquisitive fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Arkansas not being present on this list might be attributed to its inconsistency this season. John Calipari’s team stands at 19-7, and if it had to earn a place among the top teams that have made the rankings before Selection Sunday, it had to do better. Alabama wasn’t the only team to get better against the Razorbacks this season. Michigan State Spartans 69-66, Duke 80-71, Houston 94-85, Auburn95-73, UGA 90-76, Kentucky 85-77 all found a way to beat them. So that logic doesn’t hold up.

Vanderbilt, too, is getting some flak along the way because of their 15th rank.

“That’s what I’m saying, that’s the only team I don’t agree with. They’ve been over hyped all season to be mid on the sec rankings and still above every other sec school besides Florida, and yet we still glazing them,” asked a member of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three back-to-back losses against Texas, Florida, and Arkansas. They are also in a mid-tier position in the SEC, and yet they have found themselves on the NCAA’s top 16 list before Selection Sunday. So somehow, the fan was offended by their inclusion.

Well, the list has finally been made, and fans have come out in numbers to say what they feel about the whole list. Everyone has a different take on the matter, and no one is afraid of having their voices heard.