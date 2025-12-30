College Basketball Heavyweights Protest Against NCAA After Baylor’s Controversial NBA Draft Transfer

John Calipari, Matt Painter, and Mark Few have built their programs on having clear rules, structure, and holding people accountable. These coaches have been successful for decades by setting up systems where players know what is expected of them from the very first day. Baylor Beans’ recent roster addition has revealed a major problem in college basketball that could destroy the competitive structure that these coaches have worked hard to build over the years.

John Calipari delivered one of his most forceful criticisms of the NCAA’s handling of eligibility rules, “THE RULES BE THE RULES. If you put your name in the draft, I don’t care if you’re from RUSSIA, you can’t play college basketball! If your name was in that draft, and you got drafted, YOU CAN’T PLAY COLLEGE BASKETBALL!”

Matt Painter doubled down on Calipari’s comments demanding some clarity over the NCAA rules.

“We just want to know the rules so we can abide by them. We don’t know what’s going on. We need some leadership. We need someone to step up and break down how it’s run, how NIL works… we just want to know.”

Mark Few added his perspective on the leadership vacuum, “Our lack of leadership has really shown. Now it’s probably time to get some help from congress but they’re more screwed up than the NCAA. They’ve got to start listening to coaches.”

This unusual situation is all about 21-year-old Nnaji, who was the 31st pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He enrolled at Baylor with four years of immediate eligibility, even though he had already spent several years playing professional basketball in Europe. None of the drafted players had ever signed with an NCAA team before. In the past, declaring for the draft meant giving up your college status, so this move is a huge change from how amateur sports have always worked.

The argument goes beyond Nnaji’s case. In October, London Johnson, who had played in the NBA’s G-League for three seasons, signed with Louisville, setting another bad example. These choices come after the 2021 NIL compensation era and the new revenue-sharing models that let schools pay student-athletes with money from their sports programs. The rules have changed so quickly that the governing body can’t come up with clear policies, which makes it hard for coaches to plan or tell recruits how to get eligible.

Baylor coach Scott Drew defends James Nnaji’s signing

Scott Drew doesn’t regret bringing Nnaji to Waco, even though coaches all over the country are questioning the NCAA’s direction. The 21-year-old Nigerian 7-footer joined Baylor on Christmas Eve, and right away, rival programs, analysts, and fans who think the move takes advantage of loopholes in the rules pushed back. Drew, on the other hand, sees the choice as a necessary change in the changing world of college basketball.

Imago Credit: IMAGO

“We’re going to adapt to put our program in the best position to be successful, because that’s what we get paid to do,” Drew said in a recent interview. His argument is based on a technical loophole: Nnaji was picked 31st overall in 2023 but never played in an NBA or G League game, which, according to current NCAA rules, kept him eligible to play in college for four more years.

The next important question is whether Nnaji is ready to play on the court. He stayed on the bench during Baylor’s 124-61 win over Arlington Baptist on Monday, but Drew was hopeful about when his newest player would make his debut. The coach wants Nnaji to be able to play against TCU on January 3, when Baylor starts its Big 12 conference schedule.

The Bears are 10-2 right now, and adding a player with professional experience and a chance to be drafted into the NBA could help them win the title. If Nnaji has an immediate impact, Drew’s calculated risk could prove that his method works and maybe even inspire other programs to try to add players in the same way.