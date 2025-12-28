College Basketball Rankings: Predicting AP Top 25 After Week 8

The first two months of college basketball flew by like it was 2 days. We have seen upsets, domination, and all kinds of drama. Freshmen like AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer are leading their respective sides and have followed through on the hype. On the other hand, Darryn Peterson missed time with an injury, but Kansas persists among the top 25 teams. Let’s look at a prediction for the final AP top 25 of the year after week 8.

Iowa

Computer models rate Iowa’s 10-2 start much better than humans do. On KenPom, the Hawkeyes are 18th with the 29th-best offense and 22nd-best defense. Led by Bennet Stirtz, the Hawkeyes are slowly creeping up under Ben McCollum. Their real test will arrive once conference play starts, facing Illinois and Purdue in back-to-back games. They will next go up against Massachusetts-Lowell at home, so we can expect them to maintain this spot.

USC

The USC Trojans are off to their best start since the 2021-22 season, as they currently post a 12-1 record heading into the conference slate. They will only improve from here with Alijah Arenas, probably returning soon. While they lost Rodney Rice to a shoulder injury, they have added Robert Morris as a replacement. How Eric Musselman adapts to this change during a three-game Big Ten road trip that begins on January 2 against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will be telling.

Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are the highest-scoring team in the country so far. They are scoring 99.8 points per game with Jeremiah Wilkinson and Blue Cain leading the line. The Bulldogs are 11-1 with their only loss coming against Clemson. However, the Bulldogs have yet to face a ranked team. According to Warren Nolan, they have the 237th hardest strength of schedule. The stress test of whether they belong among the top will come in SEC play, where they will go up against the likes of Florida and Auburn.

Florida

The defending champions have slipped and just kept on slipping before slightly improving last week. The Gators started at No.3 in the AP Preseason poll, but a string of close losses and competitors catching up has led to them almost dropping out of the top 25. This team is 0-4 against ranked opponents and has yet to find its feet. Todd Golden will hope New Year brings them some luck.

Virginia

The Cavaliers are off to an 11-1 start and look like one of the best teams in the nation and the ACC. Freshmen such as Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grünloh are emerging, while veteran players continue to lead the Cavaliers. UVA has been in good company so far this season. Whether they can sustain this level of play remains uncertain. A win against arch-rivals Virginia Tech on January 1 will go a long way in gaining momentum.

Illinois

​For a while, Illinois was in search of some identity. It seems they have found it after their St. Louis win. Brad Underwood wants this to be a “very good and dialed-in defensive team.” So far, they have 27th best defense on KenPom, while the offense is flourishing at No.2. Turnovers have been a consistent issue at 9.7 per game, something Underwood would like to solve before Big Ten play begins in January.

Tennessee

The Volunteers have been a high-variance side this year. The talent is present, evidenced by wins against Houston and Louisville. However, they are also capable of completely crumbling, like the three-match losing streak against Kansas, Syracuse, and Illinois. On KenPom, they are the 15th-best team in the country with a net rating of +25.41. They need some stability to establish themselves as a genuine final-four prospect.

Arkansas

In many ways, Arkansas has been similar to Tennessee, unstable and undercooked. There have certainly been flashes of brilliance against quality opponents such as Texas Tech and Louisville. Then again, losses to Duke, Michigan State, and Houston provide proof that Arkansas just isn’t ready, yet. The 9-3 team will need to sharpen its claws ahead of its SEC schedule.

Kansas

While the story around Kansas has been about Darryn Peterson’s absence. Darryn Peterson has barely played, and Flory Bidunga, Tre White, and Melvin Councol Jr have stepped up. While offensive issues remain, the Jayhawks will be satisfied with a 10-3 record. The first two months have featured both impressive highs and frustrating lows for Bill Self, but he has a lot going for him in 2026: a potential Peterson return and further upward graph for their 7th-best defense per KenPom.

Louisville

The 10-2 Cardinals were once almost touching the top 5. However, teams figured out the answer to Louisville’s puzzle. Tennessee and Arkansas punched the Cards in the mouth first and didn’t let up on the physicality. Pat Kelsey will have to find solutions as their defense is struggling at No.33 on KenPom. Duke and North Carolina will be watching closely with ACC play starting soon.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech is moving up despite its adversities. Despite injuries and foul trouble, Texas Tech mounted the largest comeback win by any team against an AP top-three team since 2017-18 with the victory over a previously unbeaten Duke. However, they will need to prove this is not a fluke. Christian Anderson will not come to save them every game. The Big 12 is tough with the likes of BYU, Houston, Kansas, Arizona, and Iowa State on its schedule.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide’s record currently sits at 9-3 overall, headlined by marquee wins over Illinois, St. John’s, and Clemson. However, the losses are there as well as the team struggles against Gonzaga, Arizona, and Purdue, each of which are Quad 1 defeat, per the latest NCAA NET Rankings. Alabama’s next game will come this upcoming Monday, Dec. 29, at home against one of the Ivy League’s top teams, the Yale Bulldogs.

Nebraska

Nebraska set a couple of school records before Christmas. They currently have the longest win streak (16 games and counting) and the best start to a season in school history (at 12-0). The return of both Rienk Mast and Jamarques Lawrence, both of whom missed last season (knee surgery and transferred to Rhode Island, respectively), has given Nebraska a huge boost. Their statement win against Illinois has shown the Cornhuskers are ready for Big Ten play.

North Carolina

UNC Basketball is off to its best start in 17 years as it concluded its nonconference schedule with a 12-1 record. Caleb Wilson has emerged as a sure-shot lottery pick in the next draft, while Henry Veesar and Seth Trimble have been the ideal supporting cast. After the statement wins over Kentucky, Ohio, and Kansas, they are No.17 on the elo rankings, per Warren Nolan. They can acquire a decent seeding for March in a strengthened ACC.

Vanderbilt

Mark Byington’s Vanderbilt is 12-0 and has an opportunity to finish off the program’s first undefeated non-conference stretch since the 2007-08 team. All that stands between this group and that achievement is a win against New Haven on December 29. The only concern is whether they can maintain this level of performance against the best teams. A single quad 1 win means they need a strong SEC run.

BYU

AJ Dybantsa has defined BYU in more ways than others. The 12-1 BYU has shown they can be one of the best offenses in the country with the trio of Dybantsa, Richie Saunders, and Robert Wright, who have combined for 57.9 points per game. The ninth-best offense has propelled them so far, but their defense remains a concern. This team is expected to continue improving further under Kevin Young.

Michigan State

Through the first two months of the season and before a matchup with Cornell to close out non-conference play, Michigan State basketball is 11-1 and ranked No. 9 in the country. The Spartans also have a 2-0 record in Big Ten play. Their one loss against Duke was winnable, as well, with Tom Izzo struggling to break the zone defense again. Apart from that blip, Michigan State still has one of the best resumes in the country with two Quad 1A wins.

​8. Houston

The win against Arkansas was an announcement for Kelvin Samson and the Houston Cougars. After slipping against Tennessee and losing their No.1 spot in the AP Poll, they have been perfect. Samson’s squad has won each of their last 4 by at least 9 points, leaving no room for error. Momentum is swinging towards Houston at the right time, and they will look to continue this form against Middle Tennessee in their last non-conference matchup.

Gonzaga

Gonzaga is off to its best start since 2020-21, when it started 31-0 before ultimately losing to Baylor in the national championship. Mark Few hopes this season ends even better than that one. The team is looking balanced with an elite offense, but with a few habitual blips. Like the one against Michigan, where they were blown out by 40 points. However, that will likely not be a worry in the West Coast Conference. Few will hope they have done enough to earn a top-five seed for March.

Duke

Duke was dealt a harsh reality check by Texas Tech. As fans suffered through flashbacks of that final four-game last season, Duke crumbled in the second half to just one player, Christian Anderson. Some major issues have emerged for Jon Scheyer to tend to. The key for them is to avoid panicking and deal with their problems patiently. This 11-1 team is good enough to go all the way, having beaten some of the best teams in the country already.

Purdue

11-1 Purdue is another program that is firmly a No.1 seed contender. Apart from the stumble against Iowa State, Matt Painter has stayed true to his name, creating a beautiful offense. They have mastered post-ups and pick-and-roll, forming the best offense per KenPom. Their defense has been elite as well, but they will need to avoid the mental block against equally elite teams.

4.UConn

The Huskies are only out of the top 3 because of the single loss against Arizona. The team has braved through injuries to key players like Tarris Reed Jr., and Dan Hurley has coached a lockdown defense, but the offense needs some work. Solomon Ball has been slightly underwhelming, dropping from 15.4 points per game to 14.4. The same goes for Alex Karaban as well, going from 14.3 points to 13.3. As they adjust to slightly new roles, this UConn team will be even better.

Iowa State

The Cyclones are one of the three unbeaten teams in the country at 12-0. They have been balanced at both ends of the court. Following a week-long break for the holidays, Iowa State is set to wrap up non-conference play Monday evening against Houston Christian to close out 2025. ISU will look to go undefeated in regular-season non-conference play for the second time under Coach Otzelberger (2021-22).

Michigan

The 11-0 Michigan has been extremely dominant this year, winning by an average margin of 29 points, the best in the sport. In consecutive games away from home in November, Michigan won by one in overtime and by four. Every other game has been decided by at least 18 points, with five settled by at least 40.

Arizona

Arizona has lived up to expectations in the 2025-26 season. They boast one of the nation’s best records at 12-0. They have a scoring average near 90 points per game, a margin of +23.8, and strength in rebounding and ball movement. The Wildcats have been efficient from the field and beyond the arc, shooting well above 50% overall and maintaining a balanced attack that spreads the floor. The Wildcats have established themselves as a firm contender for the National Championship.