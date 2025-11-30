College Basketball Rankings: Predicting AP Top 10 Before Week 5

A month into the 2025-26 college basketball NCAA season, and it’s already been a roller coaster. Powerhouses have stumbled against underdogs, fan-favorites are sidelined by early injuries, and coaches are learning the limits of their squads on the fly. Now, with Week 5 about to begin, let’s take a look at the potential AP Top 10 set to drop on Monday.

But, before getting into the prediction for the AP Top 10 for the upcoming week, let’s take a look back at the team standings from Week 4, as of November 24th.

Rank Teams Trend Points

1 Purdue Boilermakers — 1509 (46) 2 Arizona Wildcats ↑ 2 1439 (11) 3 Houston Cougars ↓ -1 1425 (4) 4 Duke Blue Devils ↑ 1 1319 (0) 5 UConn Huskies ↓ -2 1208 (0) 6 Louisville Cardinals — 1201 (0) 7 Michigan Wolverines — 1080 (0) 8 Alabama Crimson Tide ↑ 3 1070 (0) 9 BYU Cougars — 1033 (0) 10 Florida Gators — 961 (0)

With Week 4 behind us, here’s how the upcoming week might shape up:

1. Duke Blue Devils

The Blue Devils look like a team built for a No. 1 spot. Sitting at a spotless 8–0, the team is balancing elite firepower with discipline on both ends of the floor. On average, they’re scoring 91.9 points per game while holding their opponents to just 58.8.

So far, they have played against two ranked teams, and they have won both of their games, a 78–66 victory over No. 24 Kansas and an 80–71 win over No. 22 Arkansas.

With one of the most efficient scoring units in the nation and a defense built to suffocate opponents, the Blue Devils are currently being led by Cameron Boozer, who is the top scorer (22.9) of the team, with the most rebounds (9.8), assists (3.9), and steals (1.8) per game.

The Blue Devils men will play their next game against the No. 10-ranked Florida Gators on December 2nd, and if their record is any indication, this will be an easy win for the team.

2. Louisville Cardinals

Louisville has made a strong case for a top-two spot thanks to a 7–0 start. In college basketball, the Cardinals are powering one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, averaging 96.7 points per game, while their defense has held opponents to just 63.

Their BPI profile backs the rise, a 22.8 rating with a +2 upward trend, supported by a 12.8 offensive score and a 9.9 defensive mark. Louisville has only one ranked win so far, but it was a statement one: a 96–88 victory over No. 9 Kentucky. The Cardinals are being led by Ryan Conwell, who continues to drive the team’s momentum, leading them with 20.1 points per game as they push toward the top tier of the AP poll.

3. Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Bulldogs currently sit at 7–1, and despite a slight dip in trend, their overall profile remains strong. Coached by Mark Few, the squad is putting up 90.8 points per game, anchored by an efficient, balanced offense, while holding opponents to 67 points on the other end.

Their résumé includes three ranked matchups so far, with wins over No. 23 Creighton and No. 8 Alabama and a lone setback against No. 7 Michigan in a 101–61 blowout. Junior forward Braden Huff has emerged as their go-to scorer, averaging 15.8 points per game as the Bulldogs continue to build a convincing early-season case.

4. Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State has put together one of the strongest and unbeaten starts in the country at 7–0 so far. With an impressive offence style, the Cyclones are averaging 91.1 points per game on an efficient 52.7% shooting, while holding their opponents to just 65 points and forcing 18.4 turnovers per outing.

The team just went 3–0 through the Players Era Championship, with wins over No. 14 St. John’s, Creighton, and Syracuse, plus a neutral-court victory against Mississippi State.

Their star player, guard Tamin Lipsey (18.4 PPG, 5.2 APG), continues to drive their identity on both ends, with Joshua Jefferson (17.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 5.0 APG) and Milan Momcilovic (16.9 PPG) giving Iowa State one of the most balanced scoring trios in the Big 12. This combination of efficiency and defensive pressure makes them a legitimate candidate to climb into the AP Top 10.

5. Michigan Wolverines

Head coach Dusty May is not planning to waste even a single week in the ongoing season of college basketball, and his team has proved that through November. At 7-0, the Wolverines haven’t just won their games; they’ve dominated!

With one of the most efficient scoring attacks in the nation, the Wolverines are averaging 93.7 points on 51.8% shooting while holding opponents to just 34.4% from the field. Their run through the Players Era Championship only strengthens their case: a 102–72 win over #21 Auburn, another victory of 101–61 over #12 Gonzaga, and a dominant showing against San Diego State, which left everyone in awe.

6. Houston Cougars

The Cougars enter Week 5 looking every bit like a program that hasn’t forgotten how last season ended. With three starters back from a near-title run and the addition of No. 6 recruit Chris Cenac Jr., the Cougars have a newfound energy.

And their 7–1 start reflects exactly that. Kelvin Sampson’s group is once again anchored by the nation’s most suffocating defense, giving up just 59.1 points per game and holding opponents under 38% shooting, while dominating the offensive glass at a top-10 rate. While they’ve already survived a demanding early schedule and are not new to the competitions, the team has already recorded one loss of the season, against #17 Tennessee.

Offensively, Houston relies on efficiency and second-chance opportunities more than raw scoring, led by veteran guard Emanuel Sharp and senior transfer Milos Uzan, while Cenac Jr. and Joseph Tugler give them a punishing interior presence.

7. Arizona Wildcats

Even after a major offseason reset that saw Caleb Love graduate, Carter Bryant leave for the NBA, and multiple rotation players transfer out. Tommy Lloyd rebuilt his team quickly in college basketball, with players like Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso, and Motiejus Krivas, giving the Wildcats a deep blend of youth and experience.

Arizona currently sits at 7-0, ranked No. 2 in the country, and navigating one of the toughest early schedules with poise. They’ve already stacked high-value wins, including a defeat of No. 3 Florida, a gritty road victory at defending champion UConn, and a controlled battle against No. 15 UCLA.

Their offense remains fast and fluid, with shooting over 51% from the field and pushing the pace with elite ball movement. While their frontcourt—anchored by the physicality of Awaka and the 7’2″ presence of Krivas- has created one of the strongest rebounding margins in the country. However, free-throw consistency is still a concern for the team.

8. Kentucky Wildcats

Led by Mark Pope, the Wildcats are showing early signs of a team building toward something serious. Sitting at 5–2 with a No. 19 AP ranking, Kentucky has shown the potential of jumping to the No.8 ranking. The Wildcats have been averaging 89.9 points on their offense, while they’re holding their opponents to just 63.1 points and a freezing 35.8% from the field.

However, their losses to Louisville and Michigan State have exposed the gaps, which the team still needs to work on: slow starts in big moments, an unreliable offensive initiator, and a frontcourt that needs Jayden Quaintance healthy to give a real fight against an elite team.

Still, with Denzel Aberdeen’s veteran scoring, Otega Oweh’s two-way edge, and freshman Malachi Moreno growing into a paint presence, Kentucky has enough talent to flirt with the Top 10, so long as Pope can keep the rotation balanced and find a steady hand at point guard.

Imago Mandatory Credits: via NCAA Athletics Wiki – Fandom

9. Purdue Boilermakers

As a team on a mission in college basketball. Even without Zach Edey, Coach Matt Painter has blended a skilled frontcourt with veteran guards to create a balanced and efficient unit. Through their seven games they have played so far, Purdue remains undefeated and atop the AP Poll, combining high-powered scoring with sharp ball movement and deadly three-point shooting.

In this team, Braden Smith leads the charge, controlling the offense while contributing on the boards, with Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff adding scoring and interior presence that keep opponents honest. While occasional defensive lapses and frontcourt depth are areas to watch and get better at, Purdue’s mix of returning stars, high-impact transfers, and disciplined coaching has the team firing on all cylinders

10. UConn Huskies

The UConn Huskies are off to a strong start in the 2025-26 season. With a 6-1 record and a top-five AP ranking, the Huskies have already made their mark, including a commanding 74-61 win over #13 Illinois and a dominant 110-47 blowout of UMass Lowell.

Junior guard Silas Demary Jr. has showcased his all-around talent with a triple-double performance against Bryant, while transfers like Tarris Reed Jr. and Alex Karaban anchor the frontcourt with scoring and leadership. UConn’s offense runs efficiently, generating 18.8 assists per game, while its defense allows just 61.3 points per contest and holds opponents under 39% shooting.

Despite these strengths, early-season tests have revealed areas for growth for the team, as their loss to #4 Arizona exposed the team’s difficulty in closing tight games. Three-point consistency remains slightly shaky, and free-throw shooting hovers around 70%. Still, UConn has the talent and depth to compete at the highest level.

And if Dan Hurley can harness the team’s potential and cultivate a clear alpha presence, the Huskies are poised to make another deep run in the Big East and beyond.